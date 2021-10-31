T20 World Cup, IND vs NZ Live: New Zealand on top as India’s top order crumbles again
All the live updates from India’s must-win match against New Zealand in Dubai.
Live updates
IND 40/3 after 7.4 overs: OUT! Rohit is gone! Sodhi strikes as the right-hander pulls it to long-on. Good catch from Guptill. This is turning into another disaster for India. Rohit walks back for 14 off 14 as Pant comes to the crease.
IND 37/2 after 7 overs: Santner concedes just two singles in his second over too. Kohli gets off the mark with a single after playing five dot balls. He could’ve been run-out as he scampered back into the crease after tapping the ball towards extra cover, but Rohit made a good call early.
IND 35/2 after 5.5 overs: OUT! Southee strikes! This time Rahul (18 off 16) pulls it straight to deep backward square-leg. Just as India were starting to build momentum, New Zealand peg them back again, Virat Kohli is the new batter. This is a mighty important partnership for India.
IND 29/1 after 5 overs: Huge over for India! Milne, after dropping the catch, with an expensive over. Rahul cuts one along the ground for four, Rohit then cuts one over point for four before ending the over with a stunning flick-pickup shot for six. That was Rohit at his absolute best. The Indian fans are roaring in the stadium!
IND 14/1 after 4 overs: Solid start from Santner, the left-arm spinner concedes just two singles in his first over. India have their backs to the wall again, like they did against Pakistan. Their run-rate is low and their opposition can sense the kill.
IND 12/1 after 3 overs: DROPPED! Rohit survives first ball! Boult banged it in and Rohit, as he almost always does, went for an instinctive hook, but Milne dropped a sitter at fine-leg. It was the perfect trap by NZ but Rohit got lucky.
Well, well... it is Rohit Sharma, not Virat Kohli, batting at No 3.
IND 11/1 after 2.5 overs: OUT! Boult strikes! Kishan (4 off 8) hit one for four over mid-wicket earlier in the over but this time he hits it straight to deep backward square-leg. Big blow for India, Kishan could have given them the fiery start they were looking for.
IND 6/0 after 2 overs: Four! Southee pitches it a little too full and straight and Rahul goes after it. He plays an on-the-rise drive which just about clears mid-on. This is a good start for NZ, though. Nervous times for India.
IND 1/0 after 1 over: Top start from Boult, the left-arm pacer hits his mark straightway and shapes the ball in to Rahul/away from Kishan nicely. There was an LBW shout against Kishan as Boult got one to go straight but Williamson didn’t go for the review.
7.30 pm: Right, we’re ready for play! And India have a new opening pair, Rohit Sharma has been demoted with Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul opening. Here we go!
India vs NZ in men's ICC multi-team events
|Winner
|Margin
|Ground
|Match date
|1975 ODI WC
|NZ
|4 wickets
|Manchester
|14 Jun 1975
|1979 ODI WC
|NZ
|8 wickets
|Leeds
|13 Jun 1979
|1987 ODI WC
|IND
|16 runs
|Bengaluru
|14 Oct 1987
|1987 ODI WC
|IND
|9 wickets
|Nagpur
|31 Oct 1987
|1992 ODI WC
|NZ
|4 wickets
|Dunedin
|12 Mar 1992
|1992 ODI WC
|NZ
|5 wickets
|Nottingham
|12 Jun 1999
|2000 ICC Knockout (FINAL)
|NZ
|4 wickets
|Nairobi (Gym)the
|15 Oct 2000
|2003 ODI WC
|IND
|7 wickets
|Centurion
|14 Mar 2003
|2007 World T20
|NZ
|10 runs
|Johannesburg
|16 Sep 2007
|2016 World T20
|NZ
|47 runs
|Nagpur
|15 Mar 2016
|India
|Abandoned
|-
|Nottingham
|13 Jun 2019
|2019 ODI WC (SF)
|NZ
|18 runs
|Manchester
|9 Jul 2019
|World Test C'ship
|NZ
|10 wickets
|Wellington
|21 Feb 2020
|World Test C'ship
|NZ
|7 wickets
|Christchurch
|29 Feb 2020
|WTC Final
|NZ
|8 wickets
|Southampton
|18 Jun 2021
Playing XIs:
India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips (w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
7.02 pm: Two changes for India – Suryakumar Yadav (back spasm) replaced by Ishan Kishan (who will open) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaced by Shardul Thakur.
7.00 pm: One change for New Zealand – Adam Milne comes in for Tim Seifert.
Toss:
Kane Williamson has won the toss and New Zealand will bowl first!
6.58 pm: We’re minutes away from the toss in Dubai! Going by the results in the tournament so far, it’s going to be a crucial, crucial toss.
Muttiah Muralidaran column: India too reliant on Jasprit Bumrah, need a more balanced bowling attack
6.42 pm: Reports from the ground suggest Shardul and Hardik are marking their run-ups. Will Bhuvneshwar be the one making way? We shall find out soon!
6.30 pm: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Super 12 match between India and New Zealand at Dubai.
India lost their first match of the tournament against Pakistan on October 24 but they haven’t played a match since then and they might go into the must-win match feeling a little rusty. But the break might have also helped them get back in the right mental shape after the defeat.
“It’s been a long break for us. It’s been a lot of time waiting and just doing nothing, really, for us as a team,” admitted Kohli of the lopsided schedule.
Kohli added: “Now we’re just itching to go back on the park and be competing again and look to correct the things that didn’t happen well in the first game.”
New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult said he had watched how fellow left-armer Shaheen Shah Afridi had ripped out India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul last weekend.
Boult said he intended to “mirror” Shaheen’s heroics.
“If Trent says he wants to replicate what Shaheen did against us, obviously he’s motivated to do so and we have to be motivated to counter that and try to put pressure on him and the other bowlers as well,” said Kohli.
“That’s how basically the game goes anyway. We played against all these bowlers for a long period of time. And we understand exactly what we need to do.”
Kohli will step down as captain of the T20 team at the end of the tournament as India look to add the 2021 title to their victory at the inaugural event in 2007.
GROUP 2
|TEAMS
|M
|W
|L
|PT
|NRR
|1. PAKISTAN
|3
|3
|0
|6
|0.638
|2. AFGHANISTAN
|2
|1
|1
|2
|3.092
|3. NAMIBIA
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0.550
|4. NEW ZEALAND
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.532
|5. INDIA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|-0.973
|6. SCOTLAND
|2
|0
|2
|0
|-3.562