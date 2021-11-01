Tottenham announced on Monday they had sacked manager Nuno Espirito Santo and his coaching staff.

Fabio Paratici, managing director of football, said: “I know how much Nuno and his coaching staff wanted to succeed and I regret that we have had to take this decision.

“Nuno is a true gentleman and will always be welcome here. We should like to thank him and his coaching staff and wish them well for the future.”

Spurs were defeated 3-0 by Manchester United on Saturday – their fifth league defeat in 10 matches.

The north-London side sit eighth in the Premier League table ten points behind leaders Chelsea and five behind West Ham in the fourth place.

The results in Europe where Spurs are competing in the Europa Conference League have also been poor with Tottenham facing a fight on their hands to make out of their group comprising French side Rennes, Dutch outfit Vitesse and Slovenian club Mura.

Tottenham reached the League Cup quarter-final with a 1-0 win over Burnley in midweek and face West Ham for a place in the semi-final.

The statement said a further coaching update would follow in due course.

Former Wolves manager Nuno, 47, was announced as the new boss of the north London club in June, replacing Jose Mourinho.

Nuno guided Wolves from the second-tier Championship into the Premier League in 2018 and secured consecutive seventh-place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top-flight before a 13th-place finish last term.

Tottenham were regular top-four finishers under former boss Mauricio Pochettino, now manager of Paris Saint-German, reaching the Champions League final in 2019, but have not won silverware of any description since 2008.

(With AFP inputs)