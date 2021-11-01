T20 World Cup, Sri Lanka vs England live: Hasaranga strikes early to send back Roy, Bairstow
All the live update from the match between the unbeaten England side and Sri Lanka.
ENG 83/3 after 14 overs: England continue their resurgence and get 8 runs off the Hasaranga over which also saw Buttler get to his fifty off 45 balls – his slowest T20 fifty and also the slowest fifty for England in the T20 World Cup.
ENG 75/3 after 13 overs: 14 runs from the Karunaratne over as Buttler continues to look dangerous. He now has 48 off 43 balls. Morgan, though, has 9 off 20 balls.
ENG 61/3 after 12 overs: Theekshana keeping things tight with a two-run over.
ENG 59/3 after 11 overs: Buttler dispatched the first ball after the drinks break for a four. And that started a good over for England. 12 runs off the Kumara over.
ENG 47/3 after 10 overs: SL have done very well in the first half of the innings. A bit of a struggle for England on a slow pitch that does not make shot-making easy.
ENG 41/3 after 8 overs: Four runs from the Theekshana over. A period of consolidation for England. Not the kind of wicket they like. Buttler vital to the innings and it will be interesting to see if Morgan can find some form.
ENG 37/3 after 7 overs: Great over from Kumara. Just a single off it.
ENG 35/3 after 5.2 overs: WICKET! Sri Lanka strike again. Hasaranga traps Bairstow LBW. Great review. The batter had come down the track and the umpire gave it not out. But Hasaranga wanted the review and it was a great decision. Bairstow lbw b Hasaranga 0(1)
ENG 34/2 after 5 overs: WICKET! Sri Lanka have another wicket. Malan walking back. Chameera the bowler. It just seemed to skid on. Malan b Chameera 6(8)
ENG 29/1 after 4 overs: Theekshana into the attack and he bowls a couple of wides in a solid over. SL will want their spinners to pick up at least 2-3 wickets today. Pace and England just work well togther.
ENG 25/1 after 3 overs: A couple of edged fours for Buttler and England keep the runs coming. Malan is in now and he will slip into the anchor role?
ENG 13/1 after 1.2 overs: WICKET! Hasaranga into the attack and he has a wicket. Roy missed that completely. Went for the sweep without bothering to read what the bowler was doing. Roy b Hasaranga 9(6)
ENG 12/0 after 1 over: England are off and running thanks to a superb boundary for Jason Roy. Hit on the up and into the gap.
National anthems done. Time for the cricket.
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills
Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara
Teams: Both England and Sri Lanka are playing unchanged sides.
Toss: Sri Lanka has won the toss and elected to field first.
Hello and welcome to out coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Sri Lanka and England at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The in-form Group 1 leaders England will target a win that will effectively guarantee a semi-final spot. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, know they need a win too in a tightly-contested group.
England have shown that they are not a team that likes to hold back and for Sri Lanka, the key player might be Wanindu Hasaranga. The leg-spinner took a hat-trick in the loss to South Africa on Saturday, and has the quality to really trouble Morgan’s side.
