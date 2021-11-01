Jos Buttler hit the first century of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as his unbeaten 101 steered England to 163/4 against Sri Lanka on Monday and to the brink of the semi-finals.
Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and put on 112 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.
The England opener, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the win over Australia, surpassed his previous T20 best of 83 and now has 214 runs in the tournament.
Sri Lanka had England on the backfoot at 35/3 after electing to field first but Buttler stood firm and the took the attack to the opposition. He got to his hundred on the final ball of the innings with another hit over the fence.
Here’s a look at some of the reactions to his terrific knock:
With AFP Inputs
