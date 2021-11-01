Jos Buttler hit the first century of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as his unbeaten 101 steered England to 163/4 against Sri Lanka on Monday and to the brink of the semi-finals.

Buttler smashed six fours and six sixes in his 67-ball knock and put on 112 runs with skipper Eoin Morgan, who made 40, after being invited to bat first in Sharjah.

The England opener, who hit an unbeaten 71 in the win over Australia, surpassed his previous T20 best of 83 and now has 214 runs in the tournament.

Sri Lanka had England on the backfoot at 35/3 after electing to field first but Buttler stood firm and the took the attack to the opposition. He got to his hundred on the final ball of the innings with another hit over the fence.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions to his terrific knock:

Seriously unbelievable @josbuttler! Tough pitch, targeted his bowlers and went hot at the end! Welcome to the hundred in all formats club 😉 #ENGvSL — Heather Knight (@Heatherknight55) November 1, 2021

Best in the world @josbuttler 👏 👏 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) November 1, 2021

That’s a seriously good knock by @josbuttler very well played and great to watch. — David Warner (@davidwarner31) November 1, 2021

We are witnessing versatile greatness in Buttler. What a player #T20WorldCup #ENGvSL — Isa Guha (@isaguha) November 1, 2021

There isn't a better opening batsman in the world at the moment, in T20 cricket, than Jos Buttler — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler weathering the storm and now toying with the Sri Lanka bowlers!

He is just too good.#T20WorldCup #ENGvSL #bbccricket — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) November 1, 2021

My Way or The Highway is a cop out. Buttler’s innings is an example of a top quality player respecting the conditions and playing the situation…not a prisoner of his reputation. #T20WorldCup #EngvSL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 1, 2021

Just a sensational 100 from Jos Buttler - England were 47-4 off 10 overs, but they've reached 163 and he seals his century with a six.



First England men's cricketer to hit international centuries in all 3 formats. — Tim Wigmore (@timwig) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler joins Heather Knight as the only England players to have made international centuries in all three formats.#ENGvSL #T20WorldCup — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) November 1, 2021

Sensational century from Jos Buttler in Sharjah - sealed with a six off the final ball of the innings. Becomes fourth England player to score a T20I hundred after Hales, Malan and Livingstone #T20WorldCup — Chris Stocks (@StocksC_cricket) November 1, 2021

What makes Jos Buttler's maiden T20 international century so remarkable is the control and versatility he showed. There was rotation of strike, there was seeing off bowlers and there was some absolutely BRUTAL power hitting. A truly one of a kind cricketer. #ENGvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaLcFTir3w — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) November 1, 2021

Buttler ⬇️



12 (24) v Theekshana & Hasa

89 (43) v rest



That innings from Jos Buttler a prime example of why T20 cricket isn't always about just looking to hit sixes vs everyone. Buttler picked his battles, waited for the weak bowlers and was completely brutal on them.#ENGvSL — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 1, 2021

Last year Buttler spoke about learning from the way #WI target certain match-ups & absorb others. In that innings he scored 12 off 24 v spin & 89 v 43 v pace. He combined this Caribbean approach with 360 degree scoring & rapid running. Post-modern T20 batting. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 1, 2021

What a brilliant 100 by Buttler - they were 47/3 in their first 10 overs and have managed to score 116 runs in the last ten. The ability to shift gears makes this England side all the more formidable. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) November 1, 2021

Jos Buttler’s flexibility to play multiple roles as an batter is just ridiculous, what’s even more impressive is his ability to read the game situation and adapt to it almost immediately like he did today, simply one of the greatest individual knocks in the format’s history. — Kieran (@BerbaSpinCric) November 1, 2021

Players like Jos Buttler makes batting look so watchable even on bowler's dominating day. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 1, 2021

With AFP Inputs