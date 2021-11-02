Debutant Akash Kumar (54kg) secured India’s first medal at the ongoing AIBA World Men’s Boxing Championships in Belgrade on Tuesday after advancing to the semifinals with a superb win over former Olympic silver-medallist Yoel Finol Rivas of Venezuela.

The 21-year-old Akash, who is a reigning national champion, prevailed 5-0 in a fine performance during which his punching was outstanding.

List of previous Indian Male Boxers who have won medals at World C’ships: 1. Vijender Singh Bronze (Milan,2009) 2. Vikas Krishan Bronze (Baku, 2011) 3. Shiva Thapa Bronze (Doha 2015) 4. Gaurav Bidhuri Bronze (Hamburg, 2017) 5. Amit Panghal Silver (Yekaterinburg, 2019) 6. Manish Kaushik Bronze (Yekaterinburg, 2019)

The youngster scored on counter-attacks and showed terrific pace and footwork.

He lost his mother to a lung infection in September this year and competed in the national championships unaware of the tragedy.

Rivas had originally won a bronze at the Rio 2016 Olympics but his medal was upgraded to silver after the original second place finisher failed a dope test.

Later on Tuesday, five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) will square off against Turkey’s Kerem Oezmen in the quarterfinals along with three other Indians.

Narender Berwal (+92kg) will go up against Azerbaijan’s Mahammad Abdullayev, while Nishant Dev (71kg) will take on Russia’s Vadim Musaev.

Reigning Asian champion Sanjeet (92kg), who was a quarterfinalist in the event’s last edition, will face Italian Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine.

The gold winners at the showpiece will walk away with a prize money of $100,000.

The silver medallists are to be given $50,000, and both bronze-medallists will be awarded $25,000 each. The total prize purse stands at a whopping $2.6 million.

India are being represented by its reigning national champions across weight categories.

Inputs from PTI