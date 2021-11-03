T20 World Cup, New Zealand vs Scotland: Kyle Coetzer wins toss and chosen to field first
Live updates of the Super 12 Group 2 clash between New Zealand and Scotland in Dubai.
Live updates
New Zealand 2/50 after 4 overs
Brad Wheal is back into the attack from the other end and Mitchell gets his first boundary off the match.
New Zealand 23/0 after 3 overs
Alasdair Evans comes into the attack after the expensive first over from Wheal but Guptill doesn’t mind the difference, smacking him for back-to-back boundaries through point. Good final two balls for Scotland to make it 9 runs off the over.
New Zealand 14/0 after 2 overs
Safyaan Sharif to share the new ball, and he bowls a very good opening over with just one run off it. On the money.
New Zealand 13/0 after 1 over
Guptill begins with a cracking boundary off the the third ball and sets the tone for a big over. Not the best of lines from Wheal and five wides make it a big opening over for the Kiwis.
National anthems done, players have taken the knee and it’s time for play to begin.
Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell to open, Brad Wheal with the new ball. Here we go!
TEAM CHANGES: New Zealand is playing an unchanged XI from the win over India while Scotland bring in Alasdair Evans for the injured Josh Davey and captain Kyle Coetzer replaces Craig Wallace.
PLAYING XIs:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway(w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer(c), Matthew Cross(w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal
TOSS TIME: Scotland won the toss and Kyle Coetzer has chosen to field first in Dubai.
For New Zealand, the target is to reach the semi-finals, whereas Scotland have already reached their goal by making it to the Super 12.
The Black Caps kick off a daunting run of three matches in five days when they take on Scotland in Dubai, with Namibia and then Afghanistan to follow. For Scotland, after the elation of winning all three matches in the first round, they were well beaten by Afghanistan before a four-wicket loss to Namibia.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the match between New Zealand and Scotland in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup from Dubai.