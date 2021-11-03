Facing the prospect of leading India’s charge in two ICC events in two years as the team’s new head coach, former captain Rahul Dravid said he was hoping to carry forward the good work done by Ravi Shastri has done in his time.

On Wednesday night, during India’s match against Afghanistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Board of Control of Cricket in India confirmed the appointment that was all but already sealed.

The 47-year-old Dravid, one of the greatest to have played for India, was the only choice for BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah, who had called him in Dubai and convinced him to apply for the position, reported PTI.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role,” Dravid said as per a statement from the board.

“Under Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day.

“There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential,” he added.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly hoped the move will take India to new heights.

“The BCCI welcomes Rahul Dravid as the head coach of India’s senior men team. Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game,” the former India captain who made his Test debut alongside Dravid, said.

“He has also served Indian cricket as Head of National Cricket Academy (NCA) with distinction. Rahul’s effort at the NCA has nurtured several young cricketing talents who have gone on to represent the country at the international stage. I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” Ganguly added.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the support staff will be appointed soon.

“There is no better person than Rahul Dravid and I am delighted to see him being appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team,” Shah said.

“With two World Cups scheduled to take place in the next two years, it is important to have a seamless transition, and the former India captain is the right man for the job. Having provided the much-needed direction to NCA and overseen the progression of the boys at India U-19 and India A level, we believe this is also a natural progression for him as a coach. I have no doubt that under him, the Indian team will dominate in all formats. The Board will soon make appointments of other coaching staff, who will support the Head Coach in jointly achieving our targets.”