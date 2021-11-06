T20 World Cup, AUS vs WI live: Finch wins the toss and opts to bowl first
Follow live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Hayden Walsh, Akeal Hosein.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.
Toss:
Aaron Finch has won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Super 12, Group 1
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|ENGLAND
|4
|4
|0
|+3.183
|8
|AUSTRALIA
|4
|3
|1
|+1.031
|6
|SOUTH AFRICA
|4
|3
|1
|+0.742
|6
|SRI LANKA
|5
|2
|3
|-0.269
|4
|WEST INDIES
|4
|1
|3
|-1.557
|2
|BANGLADESH
|5
|0
|5
|-2.383
|0
2.55 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Super 12 Group 1 match between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi.