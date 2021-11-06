T20 World Cup, England vs South Africa live: England win the toss, decide to field first
All the live updates from the crucial Group 1 game to end the Super 12 stage.
Live updates
SA 6/0 after 1 over: One lovely inside-out shot over the infield by de Kock got the SA innings started. Made room and boom. SA will need plenty more of these.
National anthems done. SA know what they have to do and they have no option but to go for it.
South Africa playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma(c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi
England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
TOSS: England have won the toss and have decided to field first.
Big task ahead of SA: Australia have beaten West Indies comprehensively and that only makes South Africa’s task even tougher. Not only does Bavuma’s team have to win, they need to win big too.
|POS
|TEAM
|PLAYED
|WON
|LOST
|NET RR
|POINTS
|1
|ENGLAND
|4
|4
|0
|+3.183
|8
|2
|AUSTRALIA
|5
|4
|1
|+1.216
|8
|3
|SOUTH AFRICA
|4
|3
|1
|+0.742
|6
|4
|SRI LANKA
|5
|2
|3
|-0.269
|4
|5
|WEST INDIES
|5
|1
|4
|-1.641
|2
|6
|BANGLADESH
|5
|0
|5
|-2.383
|0
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Super 12 game between England and South Africa. Eoin Morgan has vowed England, the clear leaders, will approach their final game of the Super 12s like every other at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup so far - with victory the only priority.
With four wins from four, England go into the contest at the summit of Group 1 as the only team with a perfect record and in prime position to take their place in the semi-finals.
South Africa and Australia could both end up on 8 points and if the Proteas win, NRR could decide who makes the semis.
For South Africa, the match-up with England will be do-or-die and Proteas captain Temba Bavuma expects his players to leave everything out on the field.
“I think first of all, in the context of the event that we’re at, tomorrow is obviously a big game. Some have even called it as almost our quarter-final,” Bavuma said on the eve of the match. “So I think from that point of view and looking at our expectations as a team coming to this event, we want to play our best cricket tomorrow.”
Bavuma added: “I think the first point when we go out would be to win the game. Obviously, the team has gone through a lot over the last while, players, members of management. I think we’ve learnt a lot about each other. We’ve grown a lot as a team in finding ways to get through all the tough times that we’ve gone through collectively. I think every game we only speak about going out and fighting it out as a team. We don’t leave it to individuals. We don’t rely on individual brilliance to bring it home for the team.”