T20 World Cup, Pakistan vs Scotland: Live scores, updates, commentary, stats and more
All the live updates from Pakistan and Scotland’s final group game.
Live updates
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the game between Pakistan and Scotland at Sharjah. Scotland skipper Kyle Coetzer has urged his players to give it their best shot but it won’t be easy. The Scots have lost all four Super 12 Group 2 games since defeating Bangladesh in the qualifiers last month. In contrast, Pakistan are the form team with four wins in as many games – a fact not lost on Coetzer.
“What better game and what better team to play against than Pakistan,” said the Scottish skipper. “They’re at the top of their game at the moment. That’s just an ultimate test and to challenge yourself against them.”
Pakistan have won all three Twenty20 internationals against Scotland, one in the inaugural Twenty20 World Cup in South Africa in 2007 and two in Edinburgh 11 years later.
Coetzer said his players will relish the challenge of facing rival skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan – who have put two century opening stands in four matches.