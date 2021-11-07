India officially eliminated from semifinal contention at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a clinical New Zealand clinched a facile eight-wicket triumph in Abu Dhabi over Afghanistan in their final Super 12 game to claim the last available semifinal spot on Sunday.

India’s slim hopes hinged on Afghanistan upstaging the Black Caps as that would have brought the Net Run Rate into equation and opened the doors for Virat Kohli’s men.

While they improved their NRR significantly, in the end the first two defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand proved crucial.

The Kiwis were favourites to win on the day and they hardly put a foot wrong, chasing down a small target of 125 in just 18.1 overs to join England, Australia and Pakistan in the last-four stage.

Sunday’s result renders India’s final league engagement against Namibia inconsequential. The team was outplayed in its first two Super 12 matches by Pakistan and New Zealand, which proved to be its undoing. The side did bounce back for wins over Afghanistan and Scotland but the damage done by the previous two defeats was far too much.

Kane Williamson’s men, who won four of their five Super 12 matches, will be up against either England or Australia in the semifinals.

#T20WorldCup



❌ 2019 ODI World Cup

❌ 2021 WTC Final

❌ 2021 T20 World Cup



For the third ICC men's multi-team event in a row, India's hopes of a title have been effectively ended by New Zealand.



Nemesis. https://t.co/I2oDUll4gj pic.twitter.com/tudNjJDrC1 — The Field (@thefield_in) November 7, 2021

It's New Zealand then! Brilliant in the field & clinical in a modest chase, the Kiwis clinch the last semifinal berth of the World Cup. Afghanistan were outclassed in a must-win game for them too, and will reflect on what might have been #NZvsAFG #T20WorldCup — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 7, 2021

Not the way Indian fans wanted the #t20worldcup to end but “sun will rise again tomorrow” #TeamIndia 😇❤️ — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 7, 2021

Sunday, Oct 24 - #Ind lost to Pak



Sunday, Oct 31 - #Ind lost to NZ



Sunday, Nov 7 - #Ind eliminated from #T20WorldCup — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 7, 2021

And so it ends, not with a bang, but a whimper.. Thank you for the memories, and thank you for building a team we can be proud of!

The best traveling team in the last 15 years.

Shaam tak khelenge…. pic.twitter.com/GkDn4rMZ03 — Homer (@HomerOpines) November 7, 2021

Completely ok. We like to win our own games & when we can't, we move on. To fight another day. 🙏 https://t.co/Z9onVXfl1K — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) November 7, 2021

Well done @BLACKCAPS for getting into semis..you guys deserve it. How good is Kane Williamson wah.. love this man and his NZ team.. I know india isn’t going forward no worries we will get better and come back stronger @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 7, 2021

This has been a year of comebacks for the Indian cricket team.

Great comeback in Australia.

Good comeback in England.

Early comeback from UAE. #WT20 — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 7, 2021

The last time India Women lost a final, some said they didn't deserve a women's IPL because of that loss and that the team needed to prove itself worthy of the IPL honour.



Oh the men today. Oops. Does that mean no IPL 2022?



No right? That's what I thought. — Lavanya L Narayanan (@lav_narayanan) November 7, 2021

Please relax, ICT fans



It’s just a sport. No need to have a meltdown and go on an abuse rampage. — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) November 7, 2021

2015 ODI WC - Final.

2016 T20 WC - Semi-Final.

2019 ODI WC - Final.

2021 WTC - Champions.

2021 T20 WC - Qualified into Semi-Final.



Remarkable consistency by New Zealand, fight fight fight hard in ICC tournaments, well lead by Kane Williamson and he stand tall in big stages. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2021

Always #Bleedblue!

No matter what… hard luck boys. We’ll do better next time!

It’s a sport. You win some, you lose some. No problem. We still stand shoulder-to-shoulder with you and forever support you. C’MON INDIA!!! 💪🏽@BCCI — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 7, 2021

The last time India Men's cricket team failed to make it to the last four at an ICC event was in the #T20WC 2012 in SL.

Since then..

- #ChampionsTrophy - 2013 (W), 2017 (RU).

- #CWC - 2015 (SF), 2019 (SF)

- #T20WorldCup - 2014 (RU), 2016 (SF)

- #WorldTestChampionship - 2021 (RU) — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 7, 2021

Congratulations to the 4 semifinalists #T20WorldCup England , Australia, Pakistan and New Zealand. Probably the 4 best sides in the competition . Maybe we could say South Africa are the team that missed out as they got better through the tournament — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) November 7, 2021

First time #India have not made it to the knockouts of an ICC event since WT20 2012 in Sri Lanka.



Last time they featured in a dead rubber after elimination was in WT20 2009 against SA.#NZvAFG #T20WorldCup — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) November 7, 2021

Hard to accept but its bitter truth that we are out of #T20WorldCup for known reason.

Yes we were not at par in first 2 games and that resulted out of World cup.

We will learn from our mistakes and bounce back for sure. — Munaf Patel (@munafpa99881129) November 7, 2021

We said play for India not play like India — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) November 7, 2021

New Zealand were too good for Afghanistan today 👍 but Heart break 💔 for #TeamIndia 👎 #T20WorldCup — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) November 7, 2021

#Pakistan is the only Asian team to qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup #Cricket #T20WorldCup — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) November 7, 2021

Given the resources, population etc available to them, the fact that India have only won one ICC trophy in the last ten years means you could make a pretty strong case for them being the most underperforming team in world sport.#T20WorldCup — Patrick Noone (@patnoonecricket) November 7, 2021

#NZ are *remarkably* similar to #PAK. They both have bowling-heavy strategies & batting strategies designed to bang out par. These compliment each other because the bowling is able to defend par & aiming for par prevents the shallower batting from being exposed. #T20WorldCup — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) November 7, 2021

The 4 best teams in the competition are through..and that’s how it should be..#NZvAFG #T20WorldCup — Hemant (@hemantbuch) November 7, 2021

Congratulations @BLACKCAPS !

Well deserved indeed.

Now I hope you go all the way, face England in the finals and this time around get the cup home 🤩#T20WorldCup #NZvsAfg — Ridhima Pathak (@PathakRidhima) November 7, 2021

