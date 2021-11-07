A day after assuring his year-end world No 1 rank, Novak Djokovic clinched his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title (the most since the series of nine events was established in 1990) on Sunday by defeating Daniil Medvedev to go past Rafael Nadal’s tally of 36.

The Serbian superstar won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic is the new ATP Masters 1000 king 👑 pic.twitter.com/g5hbLqFrOB — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 7, 2021

The many records of Novak Djokovic: Masters 1000 titles: 37, going past Rafael Nadal’s 36 Season-ending world number one: 7 (new record) Weeks spent as world number one: 345 (record). It will be 346 come Monday. Grand Slam titles: 20 (record) tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Season-ending Masters/ATP Finals titles: 5, along with Ivan Lendl and Pete Sampras. Roger Federer holds the record with six. ATP titles: 85, behind Jimmy Connors (109, record), Roger Federer (103), Ivan Lendl (94) and Rafael Nadal (99)

Djokovic was crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Medvedev in the US Open final in September. But he has returned to action in fine fashion to add another chapter to a glorious 2021 season.

NOVAK-ATION FROM TITLETOWN 🏆🇷🇸



The moment @DjokerNole won a record-breaking 37th Masters 1000 title vs Medvedev in Paris!#RolexParisMasters pic.twitter.com/m57J45xit8 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) November 7, 2021