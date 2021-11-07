A day after assuring his year-end world No 1 rank, Novak Djokovic clinched his 37th ATP Masters 1000 title (the most since the series of nine events was established in 1990) on Sunday by defeating Daniil Medvedev to go past Rafael Nadal’s tally of 36.

The Serbian superstar won the match 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic was crowned season-ending world number one for a record seventh time on Saturday.

The 34-year-old Serbian had jointly held the record of six with Pete Sampras but took sole possession when he beat Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (7/5) to reach the Paris Masters final.

Djokovic had taken a seven-week break after his dreams of a Grand Slam were dashed by Medvedev in the US Open final in September. But he has returned to action in fine fashion to add another chapter to a glorious 2021 season.

