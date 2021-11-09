The Indian cricket board named batting legend and former captain Rahul Dravid as head coach on November 4, replacing Ravi Shastri who stepped down at the end of the ongoing T20 World Cup where the team went out at the Super 12 stage.

“Rahul has had an illustrious playing career and is one of the greats of the game... I am hopeful that his new stint will take Indian cricket to new heights,” Sourav Ganguly, president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, had said in a statement announcing the appointment.

Dravid, 48, nicknamed “The Wall” or “Mr. Dependable” for his classical style and rock-solid defence, will take charge from the upcoming home series against New Zealand starting later this month.

Dravid will bring a unique skillset to the table. He has worked with the U-19 team, the India ‘A’ team and as NCA director in the recent past and that experience will allow him to bring the most out of the Indian senior team.

Paddy Upton, who worked with the 2011 World Cup-winning Indian team as a mental conditioning coach, believes that Dravid’s appointment “will add momentum to the slowly shifting leadership terrain.”

Upton, who has also worked with Dravid for 8 years, expects the legend to adopt a contemporary player-centred/servant leadership-type style.

“They’re likely to experience very little of the old-school authoritarian command-and-control approach, and more of a contemporary player-centred/servant leadership-type style. One that is engaging, empowering and delivers results,” wrote Upton.

Read the full post by Upton below: