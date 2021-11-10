T20 World Cup semifinal, England vs New Zealand live: Bairstow falls early, NZ keep things tight
All updates from the first semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.
T20 World Cup, SF 1, England vs NZ: After 2019 heartbreak, can Williamson & Co stop Morgan’s men?
NZ opt to bowl first in Abu Dhabi
Live updates
England 45/1 after 7 overs: Steady over from Sodhi to start off. Santner from the other end as NZ turn to their spinners to restrict things in the middle over. Will Malan go after him?
England 40/1 after 6 overs: Except for one wild Boult over, it’s been a great start for NZ. 16 from that one over, 24 from the remaining five.
Malan is the new man in.
WICKET! England 37/1 after 5.1 overs: Adam strikes first! Kane Williamson with a sharp catch and a scratchy innings from Jonny Bairstow comes to an end. Milne has the wicket and he runs to his captain. Just a quick replay to check the catch. (Was the NZ captain behind the inner circle though? That’s not checked).
England 37/0 after 5 overs: Southee gets three overs on the trot. A boundary for Bairstow down the ground. Maybe that will help him get going.
England 29/0 after 4 overs: WELL! What’s an England-New Zealand match without overthrow runs. Williamson with a direct hit, B&B get a sneaky extra run. Two fours earlier in the over as Buttler shows what good touch he is in. And then there were five wides too as one took off from the middle of the pitch from Boult. Sweet 16 from that over for England.
Five wides... overthrows... extra runs nice and early for England.
England 13/0 after 3 overs: Bairstow, promoted to open, just struggling a bit to put bat on ball at the moment. Southee finishes the over well this time.
England 12/0 after 2 overs: Another great over finishes with a four for England. Have mercy on bowlers! Boult beats Bairstow with a peach and later on gets the inside edge that somehow evades the stump and goes for four fine.
England 6/0 after 1 over: Buttler spoils what was turning into a super first over from Southee. Perhaps going for that magic ball and strays onto the pad... flicked away for four.
“Let’s hope we get an ounce of the drama we witnessed in Lord’s two years ago,” begins former England captain Atherton on commentary. That will be enough for a cracker! Bairstow is opening with Buttler. Here we go!
A moment’s silence of Mohan Singh before we have the national anthems.
Abu Dhabi cricket’s long-serving pitch curator passed away on Sunday but the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as planned. Mohan Singh died on Sunday morning after being in charge of the Abu Dhabi pitches for 15 years.
New Zealand’s strength is their bowling and they’d be delighted to be doing that first in hopes of keeping England to a manageable score. The ODI World Champions have already shown in this tournament they can win batting first, thanks to Jos Buttler’s skills. Set up for a cracking game.
Team news
England XI: Jos Buttler (w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl. Eoin Morgan confirms Jonny Bairstow will open in place of Jason Roy, with Sam Billings slotting in the middle order.
ENG vs NZ H2H in men's T20Is
|Matches
|England won
|NZ won
|Tied
|NR
|T20 World Cup
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Overall
|21
|12 (+1)
|7
|1 (England won super over)
|1
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It is semi-final time!
The last time these two teams met in white-ball international cricket in each format.... it went to the Super Over. It needed Super Over and then some in the ODI World Cup final. The last T20I meeting between these two was exactly two years ago and was a series decider as well.
ENG vs NZ at Men's T20I World Cup
|Result
|Margin
|Ground
|Match date
|New Zealand won
|5 runs
|Durban
|18 Sep 2007
|England won
|3 wickets
|Gros Islet
|10 May 2010
|England won
|6 wickets
|Pallekele
|29 Sep 2012
|New Zealand won
|9 runs
|Chattogram
|22 Mar 2014
|England won
|7 wickets
|Delhi
|30 Mar 2016