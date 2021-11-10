England 45/1 after 7 overs: Steady over from Sodhi to start off. Santner from the other end as NZ turn to their spinners to restrict things in the middle over. Will Malan go after him?

England 40/1 after 6 overs: Except for one wild Boult over, it’s been a great start for NZ. 16 from that one over, 24 from the remaining five.

Malan is the new man in.

WICKET! England 37/1 after 5.1 overs: Adam strikes first! Kane Williamson with a sharp catch and a scratchy innings from Jonny Bairstow comes to an end. Milne has the wicket and he runs to his captain. Just a quick replay to check the catch. (Was the NZ captain behind the inner circle though? That’s not checked).

England 37/0 after 5 overs: Southee gets three overs on the trot. A boundary for Bairstow down the ground. Maybe that will help him get going.

England 29/0 after 4 overs: WELL! What’s an England-New Zealand match without overthrow runs. Williamson with a direct hit, B&B get a sneaky extra run. Two fours earlier in the over as Buttler shows what good touch he is in. And then there were five wides too as one took off from the middle of the pitch from Boult. Sweet 16 from that over for England.

Five wides... overthrows... extra runs nice and early for England.

England 13/0 after 3 overs: Bairstow, promoted to open, just struggling a bit to put bat on ball at the moment. Southee finishes the over well this time.

England 12/0 after 2 overs: Another great over finishes with a four for England. Have mercy on bowlers! Boult beats Bairstow with a peach and later on gets the inside edge that somehow evades the stump and goes for four fine.

England 6/0 after 1 over: Buttler spoils what was turning into a super first over from Southee. Perhaps going for that magic ball and strays onto the pad... flicked away for four.

“Let’s hope we get an ounce of the drama we witnessed in Lord’s two years ago,” begins former England captain Atherton on commentary. That will be enough for a cracker! Bairstow is opening with Buttler. Here we go!

A moment’s silence of Mohan Singh before we have the national anthems.

Abu Dhabi cricket’s long-serving pitch curator passed away on Sunday but the Twenty20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan went ahead as planned. Mohan Singh died on Sunday morning after being in charge of the Abu Dhabi pitches for 15 years.

New Zealand’s strength is their bowling and they’d be delighted to be doing that first in hopes of keeping England to a manageable score. The ODI World Champions have already shown in this tournament they can win batting first, thanks to Jos Buttler’s skills. Set up for a cracking game.

Team news

England XI: Jos Buttler (w), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Eoin Morgan (c), Sam Billings, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

TOSS: Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl. Eoin Morgan confirms Jonny Bairstow will open in place of Jason Roy, with Sam Billings slotting in the middle order.

ENG vs NZ H2H in men's T20Is

Matches England won NZ won Tied NR
T20 World Cup 5 3 2 0 0
Overall 21 12 (+1) 7 1 (England won super over) 1

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. It is semi-final time!

The last time these two teams met in white-ball international cricket in each format.... it went to the Super Over. It needed Super Over and then some in the ODI World Cup final. The last T20I meeting between these two was exactly two years ago and was a series decider as well.

T20 World Cup, SF 1, England vs NZ: After 2019 heartbreak, can Williamson & Co stop Morgan’s men?

ENG vs NZ at Men's T20I World Cup

Result Margin Ground Match date
New Zealand won 5 runs Durban 18 Sep 2007
England won 3 wickets Gros Islet 10 May 2010
England won 6 wickets Pallekele 29 Sep 2012
New Zealand won 9 runs Chattogram 22 Mar 2014
England won 7 wickets Delhi 30 Mar 2016