Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade stood unbeaten as Australia beat Pakistan by five wickets in the second Twenty20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday and set up a title clash with New Zealand.
Chasing 177 for victory, Australia were in trouble at 96-5 when Stoinis (40) and Wade, who hit three successive sixes in his 41, put on 81 to finish off the match with one over to spare in Dubai.
David Warner made 49 before being caught behind off leg-spinner Shadab Khan who took four wickets.
Hasan Ali’s dropped chance proved costly in the end as Wade who received a new life at the crease hit three sixes of Shaheen Afridi to win Australia the match with an over to spare.
Here are some of the best reactions to a thrilling semi-final.
