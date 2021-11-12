ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Watch: 2019 heartbreak to 2021 delight, relive NZ’s thrilling T20 WC semifinal win against England New Zealand defeated England in the first semi-final of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 to enter the title clash. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago AFP From agony in 2019 to ecstasy in 2021 for the @BLACKCAPS!Relive the epic England v New Zealand semi-final battle 🙌#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/uU4Nx2Sh1u— ICC (@ICC) November 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. ICC Men's T20 World Cup England vs New Zealand Daryl Mitchell Cricket Eoin Morgan Jimmy Neesham Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments