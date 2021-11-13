Field Watch Watch: Next Messi? Barcelona U-7 team striker dribbles past multiple opponents to score a wondergoal With scores tied at 5-5, in a youth level game in Barcelona’s La Masia, the youngster stepped up to score a remarkable goal. Scroll Staff 27 minutes ago Barcelona youngster celebrates after scoring a goal | Screengrab/ FC Barcelona Last minute of the gameScore tied 5-5THIS happens:😳 @FCBmasia pic.twitter.com/kv7OxgTYel— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 12, 2021 Support our journalism by contributing to Scroll Ground Reporting Fund. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football Barcelona Lionel Messi La Liga La Masia Respond to this article with a post Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers. Create a post Photo Video Audio Read Comments