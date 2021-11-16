India’s new T20 International captain Rohit Sharma doesn’t foresee any change in former skipper Virat Kohli’s role as a batter in the new set-up and expects his predecessor to continue dishing out impactful performances.

Kohli has relinquished his T20I captaincy and from Wednesday’s opening T20I against New Zealand, Rohit will be the full-time skipper in the shortest format going into next year’s World Cup.

When asked how he perceives the former captain’s role, Rohit was precise in his reply.

“It’s very simple. Whatever he has been doing till now, his role in this team remains the same,” the Indian captain said ahead of the first T20I against the Black Caps.

“He is a very important player for the team and whenever he plays, he creates an impact. From team’s perspective, he is an important player and when you play each game, the roles are different.”

The roles of each player change as per match conditions and all players, including Kohli, are open to that, insisted the new captain.

“When you are batting first, the role is different compared to when you are batting second. Based on games that we are playing, roles will keep changing and everyone is open to that.”

The kind of experience that Kohli brings into the T20 set-up will only add to their strength, added Rohit.

“I am sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen our team because of the experience and the kind of batsman he is, it’s only going to add up to our squad,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team’s new head coach Rahul Dravid said he will focus on finding the right balance when it comes to the players’ workload.

“Workload management is an important aspect of cricket. We see that in football too. The mental and physical well being of players will be a priority. We need to do a balancing act, have to work towards having players fit for the big tournaments,” said Dravid.

“You have to strike a balance... you cannot neglect the long term future of players and their mental health. You have to focus on winning now but you also have to look at the long term effects. Striking a balance is important... that’s my job as a coach.”

Talking about the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, Dravid said that India have an opportunity to get one back at the Kiwis after their recent loss at the T20 World Cup.

“New Zealand are a very, very good side, make no mistake about it. You don’t need me to say that. It’s almost become fashionable to call them underdogs but that narrative has changed. They have beaten us in big games but therein lies an opportunity for us,” said Dravid.

Rohit added: “We have to focus on every New Zealand player. They had different players who performed during the World Cup. Kane Williamson will be missed by them but they have other match-winning players.”

Rohit also spoke about how India will look to go forward as a team in the shortest format.

“We just need to set the template right, and we have time to do that. India have been good in T20Is but we just haven’t won an ICC tournament... I’m not saying we should follow some other team’s template, we should set our own template,” he said.

Inputs from PTI