Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler PV Sindhu registered a dominant straight games win over Turkey’s Neslihan Yigit to enter the women’s singles semifinals of the Indonesia Masters Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday.

Reigning world champion Sindhu, seeded third, scripted a convincing 21-13 21-10 win over the unseeded Yigit in 35 minutes to extend her dominating head-to-head record against the Turkish shuttler to 4-0.

The 26-year-old from Hyderabad had beaten Yigit last month as well in the Denmark Open.

Sindhu, who has got relatively easy opponents until now, will next run into Akane Yamaguchi in the semis. The top seed from Japan beat the fifth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong 8-21, 21-12, 21-10.

Later in the day, compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will battle each other for a place in the men’s singles semifinals.