India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I Live: Hosts fight back as Harshal Patel removes Daryl Mitchell
Follow live coverage of the second T20 International between India and New Zealand in Ranchi.
Live updates
NZ 102/3 after 13 overs: Axar gets cut by Phillips for four to end his spell. But he returns with impressive figures of 1/26 from his four overs.
NZ 90/3 after 11.2 overs: OUT! Harshal Patel gets his first wicket in international cricket! Daryl Mitchell gets caught by Suryakumar Yadav at long-on and walks back for 31 off 28. The new batter is Seifert.
NZ 90/2 after 11 overs: Dropped! Phillips hits a low full toss from Axar straight to long-off but Venkatesh Iyer makes a meal of it. He juggled the ball but couldn’t hold on. The dew is definitely making things difficult but that’s the second catch dropped by India so far tonight.
NZ 84/2 after 10 overs: Another top over from Ashwin. He got Phillips for a duck in the last game and he’s troubling him once again. The right-hander just about survived that over.
NZ 79/2 after 8.5 overs: OUT! Axar strikes! Chapman tries to go big but finds Rahul at long-off. India rewarded for building pressure over the last few overs. The new batter is Glenn Phillips.
NZ 73/1 after 8 overs: Good over from Ashwin as well, just four singles from it. The off-spinner is mixing it up nicely once again.
NZ 69/1 after 7 overs: Good start from Harshal, just five runs come from his first over. India need more such quiet overs to build pressure.
Debutant Harshal Patel is joining the attack now.
NZ 64/1 after 6 overs: Ashwin joins the attack and concedes just four singles off the first five deliveries, but Chapman places the last one in the gap on the leg side for four. That was an incredible powerplay for NZ, they’ve set themselves up for a strong total.
NZ 48/1 after 4.2 overs: OUT! Chahar gets Guptill (31 off 15) again! The right-hander was looking in fine touch and going for broke, but this time he gets a top edge and Pant takes the catch. The new batter is Chapman.
NZ 42/0 after 4 overs: Bhuvneshwar changes ends and bowls another expensive over. Guptill thumps one straight over for six before getting hit on his helmet by a bouncer. The physio checks on him and he carries on. Mitchell then pulls one hard over mid-wicket for four. There’s a lot of dew and the ball is coming on nicely.
NZ 29/0 after 3 overs: Axar comes on to bowl and pulls things back for India, five runs come from the left-arm spinner’s first over.
NZ 24/0 after 2 overs: Another big over for New Zealand! This time Mitchell plays two stylish straight drives off Chahar for fours. India under pressure early in the contest.
NZ 14/0 after 1 over: Drama in the first over! Bhuvneshwar gets Guptill’s outside edge first up but the ball flies past the slip fielder for four. The right-hander then gets a thick edge over the off side ring for another four. He then attempts another big hit and survives, Rahul runs back from mid-off but doesn’t hold on to the catch. He got both hands to it and should’ve taken it. Guptill finally ends the over with another four, this time with a drive over mid-off.
7.00 pm: We’re ready for play in Ranchi. Daryl Mitchell and Martin Guptill are at the crease. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
Playing XIs:
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (c), Adam Milne, Trent Boult.
India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel.
6.32 pm: One change for India – Mohammed Siraj (got injured in the previous game) replaced by Harshal Patel.
Toss:
Rohit Sharma has won the toss (again!) and India will bowl first (again).
6.26 pm: After Venkatesh Iyer in the opener, it’s Harshal Patel who will be making his debut tonight. He gets his cap from former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.
6.20 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the second T20 International between India and New Zealand in Ranchi.