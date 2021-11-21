India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I live: India wins the toss, will bat first
All the live updates from the third T20I between India and New Zealand.
Live updates
Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan are opening the innings for India.
6.38 pm: A look at the playing XIs. Changes in both teams today.
New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert(w), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal
6.35 pm: India won the toss and elected to bat first.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the third and final T20 between India and New Zealand at Kolkata today. With India having already clinched the series, it will be a good opportunity for them to rest some of the seniors ahead of the Test series.
India cruised to a second straight victory over World Cup runners-up New Zealand on Friday, giving new coach Rahul Dravid and new T20 captain Rohit Sharma their first series win.
Set 154 in front of a packed crowd in Ranchi, India crossed the line in the 18th over having lost only three wickets, going some way to avenging their eight-wicket hammering by the Black Caps in the World Cup.