India’s Shreyas Iyer raced to a century on debut on Friday on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.
Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps’ standout bowler on Thursday.
Iyer reached his unbeaten 100 off 157 balls with 12 fours and two sixes to steady India after an afternoon wobble on the first day.
He was eventually dismissed for 105 as he failed to keep a drive down but his innings had helped India fight their way out of a tricky situation.
Here are some reactions to the knock:
Respond to this article with a post
Share your perspective on this article with a post on ScrollStack, and send it to your followers.