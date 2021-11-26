India’s Shreyas Iyer raced to a century on debut on Friday on the second day of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

Picking up from his overnight score of 75, Iyer looked comfortable at the crease as he hit two fours in the first over off Kyle Jamieson, the Black Caps’ standout bowler on Thursday.

Iyer reached his unbeaten 100 off 157 balls with 12 fours and two sixes to steady India after an afternoon wobble on the first day.

He was eventually dismissed for 105 as he failed to keep a drive down but his innings had helped India fight their way out of a tricky situation.

Here are some reactions to the knock:

A century on Test debut for India..

Shreyas Iyer

- 16th Indian

- 13th Indian on debut inns

- 10th Indian at home

- 2nd at Kanpur (after Gundappa Viswanath)

PS: Now the last three Indians to make a century on Test debut are: Rohit, P Shaw & now Iyer - all from Mumbai!#INDvNZ — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) November 26, 2021

Shreyas Iyer with a century on debut. And a solid knock at that, how good! #INDvNZ — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 26, 2021

Such an easygoing Test debut century from @ShreyasIyer15. This Kanpur surface demanded, like Liam Neeson from the Taken franchise, a very particular set of skills. He's got them. #INDvNZ — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) November 26, 2021

this was in April, just after shoulder surgery. and here he is, just a few months later with a hundred on test debut! #INDvNZ https://t.co/pOYbaSgf8b — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) November 26, 2021

What an incredible achievement by #ShreyasIyer. 💯 in debut test match. Take a bow champ. @ShreyasIyer15 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/kSHjogPa9s — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) November 26, 2021

Well played, Shreyas Iyer 👏



⬇️ From the game he made a double ton against the visiting Aussie side.@captainshanky's story pic.twitter.com/QunVBv9pVB — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) November 26, 2021

That’s how you leave your impact. Congratulations @ShreyasIyer15, welcome to the gold club of 100 on debut. #INDvNZ #ShreyasIyer @BCCI — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) November 26, 2021

Toiled hard in domestic and finally when he gets the chance gets a hundred on debut. All class. Played Iyer! — Manya (@CSKian716) November 26, 2021

You watch Iyer play and you wonder what Rahane is doing in the Indian team -- a very fine century on debut. The only false shot I remember was his first one -- an ill-advised lofted shot that Gavaskar termed as a T20 shot. pic.twitter.com/8II8mozFKU — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) November 26, 2021