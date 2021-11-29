Ashwin Ravichandran became the third-highest wicket-taker for India in Test cricket when he dismissed Tom Latham in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Monday.

The 35-year-old took his 418th wicket, surpassing fellow off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. Only Anil Kumble and Kapil Dev have more wickets than Ashwin. He in the third spinner in the list, with Kapil Dev being the only seamer.

Ashwin reached the milestone with what was a crucial wicket for India, as Latham was a set batter on Day 5, having scored 52 off 146. The off-spinner got the breakthrough with an inside edge onto the stumps.

Here’s a look at India’s top wicket-takers in Tests:

Most Test wickets for India Bowler Matches Wickets Ave A Kumble 132 619 29.65 N Kapil Dev 131 434 29.64 R Ashwin 80* 418 24.53 Harbhajan Singh 103 417 32.46 I Sharma 105* 311 32.40 Z Khan 92 311 32.94 BS Bedi 67 266 28.71 BS Chandrasekhar 58 242 29.74 J Srinath 67 236 30.49 RA Jadeja 57* 228 25.18