Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal urged the Indian Premier League authorities to take a relook at the auction process that he felt it doesn’t reward the franchise for building a team and grooming youngsters.

The teams announced their respective lists of retained players ahead of the mega auction on Tuesday. The Capitals retained Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and Anrich Nortje but missed out on the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and R Ashwin.

Jindal expressed his displeasure at the auction process.

“It is heartbreaking to lose Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada and (R) Ashwin,” Jindal said on Tuesday. “The auction process is like this. Going forward, the IPL needs to look at it because it is not fair that you build up a team, give youngsters a chance, groom them and they get opportunities for the franchises and play for their country and then you lose them after three years. IPL needs to have a relook.”

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐂 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 🥺



📸 | Framed in our hearts forever 💙#YehHaiNayiDilli pic.twitter.com/L9OnHgwrRH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) November 30, 2021

He said the talent available at their disposal made it a very tough choice for the Capitals to finalise their list of retained players.

“We are fans at Delhi Capitals. We have had a very few tough weeks, sleepless nights trying to get our retentions done,” he said in a video posted of the franchise’s handle.

“Going into the auctions obviously we know that we have had some of the best players in the IPL and our performances over the last three years have shown that. So it made our choice extremely difficult but there’s been a lot of discussion and a lot of debate when we are building up for the future, for the next three-year cycle,” he added before announcing the names.

The date for the mega auction is yet to be revealed but it promises to be an exciting one with so many big names available for the teams to pick.