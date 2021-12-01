The window for the franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League 2022 season closed on Tuesday.

With a total salary cap of Rs 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opting to retain 4 players each.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 2.

As a result, PBKS will have the highest salary purse available with Rs 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have the least at Rs 47.50 to be used at the mega auction.

Here’s a look at the full list of retentions by each team:

Chennai Super Kings Player Amount (Rs crores) Ravindra Jadeja 16 M S Dhoni 12 Moeen Ali 8 Ruturaj Gaikwad 6 Total value of retained players 42 Retention Deduction 42 Purse remaining

Delhi Capitals Player Amount (Rs crores) Rishabh Pant 16 Axar Patel 9 Prithvi Shaw 7.50 Anrich Nortje 6.50 Total value of retained players 39 Retention Deduction 42.50 Purse remaining 47.50

Kolkata Knight Riders Player Amount (Rs crores) Andre Russell 12 Varun Chakaravarthy 8 Venkatesh Iyer 8 Sunil Narine 6 Total value of retained players 34 Retention Deduction 42 Purse remaining 48

Mumbai Indians Player Amount (Rs crores) Rohit Sharma 16 Jasprit Bumrah 12 Suryakumar Yadav 8 Kieron Pollard 6 Total value of retained players 42 Retention Deduction 42 Purse remaining 48

Punjab Kings Player Amount (Rs crores) Mayank Agarwal 12 Arshdeep Singh 4 Total value of retained players 16 Retention Deduction 18 Purse remaining 72

Rajasthan Royals Player Amount (Rs crores) Sanju Samson 14 Jos Buttler 10 Yashasvi Jaiswal 4 Total value of retained players 28 Retention Deduction 28 Purse remaining 62

Royal Challengers Bangalore Player Amount (Rs crores) Virat Kohli 15 Glenn Maxwell 11 Mohammed Siraj 7 Total value of retained players 33 Retention Deduction 33 Purse remaining 57