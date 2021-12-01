The window for the franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League 2022 season closed on Tuesday.
With a total salary cap of Rs 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.
Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opting to retain 4 players each.
Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 2.
As a result, PBKS will have the highest salary purse available with Rs 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have the least at Rs 47.50 to be used at the mega auction.
Here’s a look at the full list of retentions by each team: