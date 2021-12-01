The window for the franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League 2022 season closed on Tuesday.

With a total salary cap of Rs 90 crore available at the mega auction for each team, the eight franchises were eligible to retain up to 4 players with a maximum of 3 Indians, 2 overseas players and 2 uncapped Indians.

Each of the eight franchises used the Player Retention option with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opting to retain 4 players each.

Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each while Punjab Kings (PBKS) have retained 2.

As a result, PBKS will have the highest salary purse available with Rs 72 crore while Delhi Capitals have the least at Rs 47.50 to be used at the mega auction.

Here’s a look at the full list of retentions by each team:

Chennai Super Kings

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Ravindra Jadeja 16
M S Dhoni 12
Moeen Ali 8
Ruturaj Gaikwad 6
Total value of retained players 42
Retention Deduction 42
Purse remaining

Delhi Capitals

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Rishabh Pant 16
Axar Patel 9
Prithvi Shaw 7.50
Anrich Nortje 6.50
Total value of retained players 39
Retention Deduction 42.50
Purse remaining 47.50

Kolkata Knight Riders

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Andre Russell 12
Varun Chakaravarthy 8
Venkatesh Iyer 8
Sunil Narine 6
Total value of retained players 34
Retention Deduction 42
Purse remaining 48

Mumbai Indians

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Rohit Sharma 16
Jasprit Bumrah 12
Suryakumar Yadav 8
Kieron Pollard 6
Total value of retained players 42
Retention Deduction 42
Purse remaining 48

Punjab Kings

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Mayank Agarwal 12
Arshdeep Singh 4
Total value of retained players 16
Retention Deduction 18
Purse remaining 72

Rajasthan Royals

Player Amount (Rs crores)
Sanju Samson 14
Jos Buttler 10
Yashasvi Jaiswal 4
Total value of retained players 28
Retention Deduction 28
Purse remaining 62

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Player  Amount (Rs crores)
Virat Kohli 15
Glenn Maxwell 11
Mohammed Siraj 7
Total value of retained players 33
Retention Deduction 33
Purse remaining 57

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Player  Amount (Rs crores) 
Kane Williamson 14
Abdul Samad 4
Umran Malik 4
Total value of retained players 22
Retention Deduction 22
Purse remaining 68