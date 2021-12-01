India’s mixed doubles pair in table tennis, G Sathiyan and Manika Batra achieved their career-best ranking of 15 in the updated rankings posted by the International Table Tennis Federation.

The India pair jumped 11 places to enter the top fifteen in the world.

Sathiyan and Batra had reached the quarter-finals at the ITTF World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, earlier this week, a feat that earned them 350 ranking points.

The Indian pair had also won the title at the WTT Contenders in Budapest earlier this year and had reached the semi-finals of the WTT Contenders in Tunis.

“Historic feat as we become the first ever Indian pair to break into the world top 15 in mixed doubles in the latest ITTF world ranking list,” wrote Sathiyan in his tweet.