IPL 2022 Watch: I believe the best is yet to come, says Virat Kohli after being retained by RCB The former skipper was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 15 crore. Scroll Staff 2 hours ago Saikat Das / Sportzpics for IPL "The amazing journey at RCB continues. 3 more years with this franchise that means so much to me. I believe the best is yet to come." - @imVkohli We and the RCB fans love you too, King Kohli. ❤️#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPLRetention pic.twitter.com/63rkMcPcCO— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) December 1, 2021