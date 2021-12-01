India’s ace shuttlers PV Sindhu and Srikanth Kidambi started off with straight-game victories in their group stage matches at the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals in Bali on Wednesday.

Former world No 1 secured a straight-game win over France’s Toma Junior Popov while reigning world champion Sindhu also followed that up with a solid win, and the exact same scoreline of 21-14, 21-16, against Denmark’s Line Christophersen.

Earlier in the day, the women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 14-21, 18-21 to second-seeded Japanese combination of Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in their opening group B match. It was a hard-fought battle with the Indians creating opportunities in the second game against a pair that has been in tremendous form in Bali but paid for a few costly unforced errors in their bid to force a decider.

Srikanth, who had reached the knockout stage of the 2014 edition of the year-ending event, beat Popov 21-14, 21-16 in 42 minutes in his opening match of group B. He displayed a compact game, made fewer errors than he has had a tendency to in recent times, was alert and agile on the court, as his attacking game was effective against the world no 33 Frenchman.

The opening game was a tight affair in the initial part with the duo fighting tooth and nail.

Srikanth managed to eke out a slender 11-9 lead at the break and then came out with five straight points to move ahead to 16-10 and soon closed out the game. In the second game, Srikanth lagged 1-4 initially but he soon recovered to once again grab a two-point advantage at the interval.

Just like the first game, he made his way to a healthy 14-9 lead before moving to 19-14. A long shot from his opponent gave Srikanth four match points and he sealed it with some superb net play.

Srikanth will next face Thailand’s three-time junior world champion Kunlavut Vitidsarn, who lost a tight battle against Lee Zii Jia, the favoured shuttler in this group.

In women’s singles, former winner of the event, Sindhu started in fine fashion. She was dominant in the opening game after a neck-and-neck start, going on a run of nine straight points from 7-8 down. The second game saw Christophersen pick up the tempo in an attempt to force errors from Sindhu. It worked for a while and the game was finely poised, but once again Sindhu pulled ahead into the lead, this time from the 13-13 mark winning four straight points.

Sindhu faces Germany’s Yvonne Li up next who lost in two closely-fought games against top seed Pornpawee Chochuwong.

Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in action later in the day.

The tournament marks the end of the BWF World Tour season for 2021. The World Championships will be held in Huelva, Spain, from 12-19 December.

(With PTI inputs)

