Vice captain Ajinkya Rahane will miss the Mumbai Test with a hamstring problem while Ravindra Jadeja (swollen right forearm) and Ishant Sharma (dislocated finger) were also ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.

The BCCI confirmed the development in a press release ahead of the first day’s play which was delayed due to a wet outfield.

For the visitors, captain Kane Williamson will miss the Test as he continues to battle the left-elbow injury which has troubled him for much of 2021, New Zealand Cricket announced. Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson’s place.

With Rahane missing out, his wait to play a Test match in hometown Mumbai will continue. Out of his 32 Test matches in India, he has never played one at the Wankhede Stadium. The Indian vice captain was under pressure due to a lack of runs leading up to the match but the injury means returning captain Virat Kohli is likely to just take the place of the stand-in captain from Kanpur.

Here’s what the BCCI statement signed by secretary Jay Shah said:

Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the first Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the first Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the second Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead meanwhile confirmed the injury that Williamson played all of the T20 World Cup with, worsened during the first Test in Kanpur.

“It’s been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury,” Stead said.

“While we’ve been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow. Ultimately the injury is still not right and while he got through the Kanpur Test, it was clear playing in the second Test wasn’t an option.

“We all know how much he loves playing and leading this team, particularly in Test cricket, so it’s a very difficult decision to sit out. It’s been a challenging year for Kane trying to manage his elbow and it’s important we now formulate a good plan with him to ensure the injury does not continue to plague him. He will likely require a sustained period of rest followed by rehabilitation, strengthening and gradual batting loading,” coach Stead is quoted as saying by NZC.

The start of the second and final Test between India and New Zealand on Friday was delayed due to heavy overnight rain. The run-up for the bowlers and patches of the field inside the 30-yard region were deemed unsafe for play to start on time, the umpires said after the toss was postponed. The toss has now been scheduled to take place at 11.30 am with the match beginning at noon.

The first Test between the two sides had ended in a draw in Kanpur.