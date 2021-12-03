India went from 80 for no loss to 80 for 3 in the matter of minutes but it was the third of those dismissals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday that truly set tongues wagging on social media.

The home team had just lost Cheteshwar Pujara for a five-ball duck and Ajaz Patel was in the middle of a sublime spell. But when Kohli walked in to bat, most expected him to find form from the word ‘go’.

But Kohli didn’t last too long in the middle. Umpire Anil Chaudhary gave him out LBW after just facing four deliveries and the decision which was later confirmed by the third umpire certainly didn’t go down well with the Indian skipper.

There was a spike on UltraEdge when the ball was close to the bat as Kohli pressed forward and the TV umpire had a look at it from various angles but the evidence wasn’t conclusive.

“Ball and bat and pad appears to be together. I don’t have any conclusive evidence to overturn that,” said the third umpire before asking umpire Anil Chaudhary to stick with the original decision.

He then had a look at the ball-tracking and there were three reds on Hawkeye.

Kohli couldn’t believe it and had a word with Nitin Menon before trudging back to the dressing room.

Commentator Simon Doull later said during the session break on Star Sports that there was agreement from those behind the mic that it was out but Sanjay Bangar in the studio was convinced it was bat first based on the direction the ball went after the fact. Either way, the decision divided opinion.

#Kohli decision was definitely not out. Yes, NZ has made a terrific comeback in this session but they also benefited from ‘VIRAT’LBW verdict. #INDvsNZTestSeries #NZvInd — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) December 3, 2021

Did it hit Virat Kohli's bat first or not? 🤔 #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/iscysLELJb — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) December 3, 2021

That was bat first in my opinion. And I understand the 'conclusive evidence' part. But I think this was an instance where common sense should have prevailed. But as they say common sense is not so common. Feel for Virat Kohli. #Unlucky #INDvNZ — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 3, 2021

Virat Kohli can't believe the decision as everyone. pic.twitter.com/ZZAo09goaq — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 3, 2021

Felt the bat squeezed the ball on the pad there. But umpire is right in sticking with the on field decision because the replays weren't conclusive.



Kohli unlucky there I think. https://t.co/xyPvWZ2mwN — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) December 3, 2021

Pretty clearly taking the edge and change in direction of the ball. Just that the third umpire was too nervous to take the right decision. Said enough he forgot to check ball tracking. pic.twitter.com/AS77aO2mtQ — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) December 3, 2021

When Kohli took the review and we were shown the replay everyone had this sigh of relief, but this umpire choose to take it back and dig it. Can’t get over that decision man. It was clearly bat first! — Prajakta (@18prajakta) December 3, 2021

What more conclusive evidence? — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 3, 2021

Lol. A 3rd umpire nightmare. — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) December 3, 2021

For all the flak the Indian umpires get, this was a top-notch usage of set protocols related to DRS. It's easy to abuse them, but there was no proof that the ball hit the bat first and then the pad. #INDvNZ — Omkar Mankame (@Oam_16) December 3, 2021

I’ve just gotten around to the game and damn that was so NOT out. Unnecessarily spoiled my afternoon with a signature confused Kohli face — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) December 3, 2021

But why did India lose a review if it was inconclusive evidence? 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) December 3, 2021

That’s poor from 3rd umpire , Kohli rarely gets the benefit of doubt whether onfield or 3rd Ump. There was a clear inside edge . — Srini (@softsignalout) December 3, 2021

This Virat Kohli bat first or not controversy is a great opportunity for @PrimeVideoIN to promote Inside Edge on the day of its release — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) December 3, 2021

Can't believe the dismissal but smile on his face 🥺💔 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/R0K3nGYNVG — Prashanth.. (@its_King18) December 3, 2021

Currently, Kohli and Pujara are in the dressing room listening to "Duck-u Duck-u Karne Laga". — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) December 3, 2021