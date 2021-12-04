BWF World Tour Finals, women’s singles semifinal live: Sindhu clinches a thriller against Yamaguchi
All the live updates from Sindhu’s semi-final in Bali against second seed Yamaguchi.
Live updates
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 Akane Yamaguchi: PV SINDHU HAS DONE IT! INTO THE FINAL! A body smash sets it up... and despite Yamaguchi’s best efforts, the world champion has done it.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 20-19 Akane Yamaguchi: HELP FROM NET CHORD! SINDHU HAS A MATCH POINT! After another fantastic exchange at the net.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 19-19 Akane Yamaguchi: Now Sindhu’s turn! Amazing round-the-head crosscourt smash. That’s her strength.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 18-19 Akane Yamaguchi: Akane shapes to play a smash and then slices it in front of Sindhu. Stunning, just stunning.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 18-18 Akane Yamaguchi: Oh dear, if Akane is making the shuttle do magic at the net, Sindhu is just a bit nervous. Misses a backhand and level again.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 18-17 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu ends the AY run. She had to! Emphatic kill at the net... AY tries to retrieve that as well. But for a change she couldn’t. Sindhu has the serve back and a one-point lead.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 17-17 Akane Yamaguchi: Oh, Akane! What net play. Lunging forward, plays a superb backhand spinning shot. Sindhu nets the lift. And Sindhu sends the shuttle long next rally! ALL SQUARE!
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 17-15 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu had the space on the court but didn’t have the balance to get the round-the-head to land in. Two point game npw.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 17-14 Akane Yamaguchi: This is just utterly gripping badminton from both shuttlers. Both visibly tired but both retrieving the shuttle with everything they have. Another gripping rally. Sindhu then opens up a five-point lead with a good crosscourt winner and another roar. Lovely spinning shot from AY at the net to get the serve back. Sindhu rather gifts an easy point next. Still only three points in this.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 15-12 Akane Yamaguchi: Another massive rally, both shuttlers visibly tiring. Akane somehow stays in the point mid-way through that rally despite squatting to retrieve a shuttle. The Japanese gets that point.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 15-11 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu misses a crosscourt... and now AY has closes the gap down to two. This is anybody’s match still. Small ‘come on’ from Sindhu as she plays a good downward shot. A warning from the umpire to Sindhu to not waste time between points. AY then misses a rather straightforward forehand smash. Breathing room again for Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 13-10 Akane Yamaguchi: Biggest roar of the match from Sindhu. A high-quality rally, ends with Sindhu dominating the net exchange and closing the point out. She wanted to end the brief AY resurgence there. A long rally follows that an that goes Akane’s way. Sindhu looked a little tired there. Longest rally, 37 shots.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 12-9 Akane Yamaguchi: Well there you go, a couple of points for AY and she will start to believe. If anyone can close this gap down and win, it will be Akane. Sindhu challenges a call on the back-line and it is in. More tactical from the Indian than anything.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 12-6 Akane Yamaguchi: The run of points extends by one after the change of ends but AY has the serve back at 6-12. She needs a run at the moment... all out attack again?
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 11-5 Akane Yamaguchi: Another sublime crosscourt winner from Sindhu at the end of a lung-busting rally. This was 31 shots! Yamaguchi left flat on the court again. Soon after, a 11-5 lead at change of ends for Sindhu on a run of 7 straight points. If she wanted a cushion for moving to the near side, she has it and then some.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 9-5 Akane Yamaguchi: 35-shot rally finished with a delightful crosscourt slice drop by PV SIndhu! TTY would be proud of that shot. Magical from Sindhu. Best, longest rally of the match. Sindhu follows that up with two more really good points and has a solid lead. Five straight points.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 6-5 Akane Yamaguchi: Similar scenes to game one, when AY struggled to find the lines on the backcourt from the near side. Happening again in the last couple of points, good judgment from Sindhu too.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 4-4 Akane Yamaguchi: Both players trying to play flatter points at the moment. The longest rally of the match hasn’t been more than 30 shots if I am not mistaken... not very typical for battles between these two. Points continue to be exchanged here early in the decider.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21, 2-1 Akane Yamaguchi: If the sides are playing a part, Sindhu needs a strong start. Couple of nice downward shots early on, more pace from her.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-21 Akane Yamaguchi: It takes only one game point for Akane Yamaguchi to force the decider. Symmetry in the scoreline. You have to wonder if the sides they are playing from is playing a part and if it is, then the news is not good for Sindhu. Here’s how game 2 unfolded.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 15-20 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu’s backhand being targetted and she is not getting height or distance on her lifts. And then at 15-19.... WHAT A RALLY! SENSATIONAL FROM BOTH SHUTTLERS! Sindhu’s defence somehow keeps her in the point but AY eventually converts it.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 14-18 Akane Yamaguchi: The Japanese star is now hitting jump-smash winners. She is a pace ahead of the game at the moment. Sindhu unable to put together more than two points in a row.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 12-15 Akane Yamaguchi: Twice since the interval Sindhu has come up with two fantastic defensive blocks for winners! If AY can do it, she can do it too says Sindhu. But then gives the serve back with a service error.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 10-11 Akane Yamaguchi: Oh amazing defence from Akane! A body smash from Sindhu is converted into a winner by the Japanese star. Wow. What reflex.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 10-10 Akane Yamaguchi: You could hear Sindhu sighing heavily as the shuttle lands in at the backcourt. She then pulls off a brilliant whipped forehand crosscourt winner. That was fantastic to watch, mid-air from Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 7-8 Akane Yamaguchi: Yamaguchi starting to find the lines now... punch-clears and the straight smashes are starting to land in. Sindhu can’t afford to relax here as Yamaguchi goes from 2-5 to 8-6. And then a much-needed point for Sindhu, a brilliant crosscourt smash that leaves AY on the court.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 6-4 Akane Yamaguchi: AY having some success with punch clears to the back court from the far side now. Seems to have a better hang of the drift from that side. But as I say that, sends another lift wide.
PV Sindhu 21-15, 4-2 Akane Yamaguchi: The second game starts off with one of the longer rallies we have seen so far, went Sindhu’s way. Points exchanged for 2-2, and then Sindhu with two really up-tempo points to keep AY on the backfoot.
PV Sindhu 21-15 Akane Yamaguchi: FIRST GAME, PVS! Terrific straight smash, not returned by Akane and it is the first game point that is converted by the Indian. Efficient from her so far, AY a bit erratic. Not the highest quality of badminton we have seen from both players but Sindhu’s downward shots causing the Japanese plenty of trouble.
PV Sindhu 20-15 Akane Yamaguchi: AY on the backfoot, sends a half-smash wide and game points for Sindhu.
PV Sindhu 19-15 Akane Yamaguchi: AY has not been getting the length right on the lifts and clears from the near side. Errors galore at the moment from her. Sindhu then tries a flick serve that goes long. Both players perhaps guilty of overthinking at the moment. A lucky net chord for Sindhu and a handy lead.
PV Sindhu 16-14 Akane Yamaguchi: Both players moving each other on the diagonals across courts. A superb 25-shot rally, Sindhu almost gets the punch clear crosscourt perfect, but keyword almost. It is just wide when AY had seemingly given up on that point. Next rally is killed with a superb straight smash and a roar to go with it.
PV Sindhu 14-13 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu recovers from being off-balance in a rally to then win it on an error from AY. AY wins the next point with a body smash. Neither player getting away with this game.
PV Sindhu 13-12 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu trying to play as many downward shots as possible, making AY work hard at the net. Akane is responding with some terrific touch-play too when possible. It’s like a chess match at the moment. Not many rallies now.
PV Sindhu 11-9 Akane Yamaguchi: Streaky start from both players. Run of points one way then the other. But it is Sindhu who has a two-point lead at the mid-game interval.
PV Sindhu 9-9 Akane Yamaguchi: Both players going on mini-runs at the moment. Sindhu opens up a 9-6 lead and then AY makes it 9-9.
PV Sindhu 7-6 Akane Yamaguchi: And here we go. The rallies are starting to get longer. As they almost always are when these two are close to their best. Sindhu’s run of points comes to a close at 5. AY gets two shuttles to land perfectly within the lines to retake the lead. Sindhu then ups the pace and kills two rallies with great downward shots.
PV Sindhu 4-4 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu playing with a bit more control now. Run of four points for both shuttlers to start off.
PV Sindhu 2-4 Akane Yamaguchi: A couple of shuttles sent wide by AY now and Sindhu is on board.
PV Sindhu 0-3 Akane Yamaguchi: Sindhu challenges the line call right away! Don’t usually see that... and it is so close. Millimeters on the line, in. Sindu misses the line the next up. Close calls.
PV Sindhu 0-0 Akane Yamaguchi: Akane to serve... here we go.
Warm-ups done. Sindhu has chosen side after winning the toss. She must be ready for a long battle, that’s a smart call.
2.35 pm: Sindhu has been reaching semifinals consistently on tour this year... the final has proved elusive in the recent past. The Indian has now lost the last five semifinals she has played in, starting from All England 2021. Can she end that run today?
In the Indonesia Masters, their latest meeting, Akane Yamaguchi had the better of PV Sindhu in fairly comprehensive manner.
02.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the women’s singles semifinal at the BWF World Tour Finals in Bali where PV Sindhu takes on Akane Yamaguchi. It’s chapter 21 of their brilliant rivalry. A spot in the final is at stake where rising Korean star An Seyoung awaits.
Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, started the season finale in Bali with two wins against Line Christophersen and Yvonne Li. In the third match of the group, she lost in an engrossing battle against world no. 10 Chochuwong, going down 12-21 21-19 14-21 in a match that lasted an hour and 11 minutes. It was Sindhu’s third loss to the 2016 world junior champion Chochuwong in seven meetings.
Sindhu thus finished in the second position in Group A, behind top seed Chochuwong who earlier lost against the red-hot An Seyoung.
