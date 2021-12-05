India declared their second innings of 276/7 but not before Ajaz Patel claimed the record for best bowling figures in a Test match against India.

Ajaz Patel, who claimed 10/119 in the first innings, followed it up with a second-innings haul of 106/4.

In the process, he went past Ian Botham’s record of most wickets in a match against India. The England allrounder had claimed match figures of 13/106 against India at Mumbai in 1980.

Here’s a look at some of the records Ajaz Patel broke during the match:

Best bowling in a match vs India Player Overs Mdns Runs Wkts Opposition Ground Start Date AY Patel (NZ) 73.5 15 225 14 v India Mumbai 3 Dec 2021 IT Botham (ENG) 48.5 14 106 13 v India Mumbai 15 Feb 1980 SNJ O'Keefe (AUS) 28.1 6 70 12 v India Pune 23 Feb 2017 Fazal Mahmood (PAK) 51.4 19 94 12 v India Lucknow 23 Oct 1952 AME Roberts (WI) 42.3 11 121 12 v India Chennai 11 Jan 1975 AK Davidson (AUS) 77.4 30 124 12 v India Kanpur 19 Dec 1959 BA Reid (AUS) 55.2 16 126 12 v India Melbourne 26 Dec 1991 AA Donald (SA) 55.0 15 139 12 v India Port Elizabeth 26 Dec 1992 G Dymock (AUS) 63.4 12 166 12 v India Kanpur 2 Oct 1979 NM Lyon (AUS) 70.1 9 286 12 v India Adelaide 9 Dec 2014 JJ Krejza (AUS) 74.5 4 358 12 v India Nagpur 6 Nov 2008

Best match bowling figures at Wankhede

14/225 - Ajaz Patel vs India in 2021

13/106 - Ian Botham vs India in 1980

12/167 - Ravi Ashwin vs England in 2016

Best match bowling figures for New Zealand

15/123 - Richard Hadlee vs Australia in 1985

14/225 - Ajaz Patel vs India in 2021

12/149 - Daniel Vettori vs Australia in 2000

12/170 - Daniel Vettori vs Bangladesh in 2004

