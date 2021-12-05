India declared their second innings of 276/7 but not before Ajaz Patel claimed the record for best bowling figures in a Test match against India.
Ajaz Patel, who claimed 10/119 in the first innings, followed it up with a second-innings haul of 106/4.
In the process, he went past Ian Botham’s record of most wickets in a match against India. The England allrounder had claimed match figures of 13/106 against India at Mumbai in 1980.
Here’s a look at some of the records Ajaz Patel broke during the match:
Best bowling in a match vs India
|Player
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|Opposition
|Ground
|Start Date
|AY Patel (NZ)
|73.5
|15
|225
|14
|v India
|Mumbai
|3 Dec 2021
|IT Botham (ENG)
|48.5
|14
|106
|13
|v India
|Mumbai
|15 Feb 1980
|SNJ O'Keefe (AUS)
|28.1
|6
|70
|12
|v India
|Pune
|23 Feb 2017
|Fazal Mahmood (PAK)
|51.4
|19
|94
|12
|v India
|Lucknow
|23 Oct 1952
|AME Roberts (WI)
|42.3
|11
|121
|12
|v India
|Chennai
|11 Jan 1975
|AK Davidson (AUS)
|77.4
|30
|124
|12
|v India
|Kanpur
|19 Dec 1959
|BA Reid (AUS)
|55.2
|16
|126
|12
|v India
|Melbourne
|26 Dec 1991
|AA Donald (SA)
|55.0
|15
|139
|12
|v India
|Port Elizabeth
|26 Dec 1992
|G Dymock (AUS)
|63.4
|12
|166
|12
|v India
|Kanpur
|2 Oct 1979
|NM Lyon (AUS)
|70.1
|9
|286
|12
|v India
|Adelaide
|9 Dec 2014
|JJ Krejza (AUS)
|74.5
|4
|358
|12
|v India
|Nagpur
|6 Nov 2008
Best match bowling figures at Wankhede
14/225 - Ajaz Patel vs India in 2021
13/106 - Ian Botham vs India in 1980
12/167 - Ravi Ashwin vs England in 2016
Best match bowling figures for New Zealand
15/123 - Richard Hadlee vs Australia in 1985
14/225 - Ajaz Patel vs India in 2021
12/149 - Daniel Vettori vs Australia in 2000
12/170 - Daniel Vettori vs Bangladesh in 2004
Stats courtesy ESPNCricinfo
