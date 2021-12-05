Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup, bronze medal match live: India trail France 0-1 at half-time
Live updates of the bronze medal match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
Follow Scroll.in’s coverage of Hockey Junior World Cup here.
Summary:
- Q1: No goals
- Q2: France take the lead through captain Clement.
Live updates
HALF TIME, India 0-1 France: Sudeep tries to break forward at pace but that’s that for the first half. Looked for a PC but didn’t arrive. India made to pay for the one they conceded a little while back with Clement adding another goal to his tally at the event.
Q2, India 0-1 France: More purpose from India at the moment, decent response to going down. But final minute of the half, time running out to find an equaliser before the hooter.
Q2, India 0-1 France: India try switching flanks at pace to drag France wide but not paying off.
Q2, India 0-1 France: GOALLL, FRANCE! Timothée Clément, who else. HE has been on fire in Odisha and the French captain steps from the PC again.
Q2, India 0-0 France: Oh dear, green card for India. Sharda will be off the pitch for a couple of minutes. India have a PC to defend as well.
Q2, India 0-0 France: Third place and classification matches can sometimes be high scoring but both teams staying strong on defence. Huge chance for India as I say that, with India seemingly in a 3v3 position but doesn’t come to anything.
Q2, India 0-0 France: Oh chance, India. Half chance rather. Sudeep breaks forward down the right but his cutback is intercepted by French defence on time.
Q2, India 0-0 France: Vivek and Co are unable to get beyond the half-way line even on counters at the moment. Great phase for France.
Q2, India 0-0 France: India are pegged back into their own half at the moment.
Q2, India 0-0 France: India defend the PC again. Looks like it is Prashant in goal now for Q2.
Q2, India 0-0 France: Captain vs captain battle... and the France star Clement wins the PC.
End of Q1, India 0-0 France: Good spell of possession for India after those PCs but they didn’t get forward enough as the hooter goes. Eventful Q1.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Third PC on the trot for France and they completely mistrap this time. India hang on.
Q1, India 0-0 France: PC FOR FRANCE! Right at the close of Q1. India rush well, but results in another PC.
Q1, India 0-0 France: POST! HUNDAL! Superb strike across goal from the right channel by the lanky forward, it thuds into the frame of goal and comes back. So close.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Brilliant flowing counterattack from their own byline by India. Terrific build-up down the left. No clear cut chance comes out of it.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Cagey from both sides now, avoidable turnovers of possession aplenty. 5 mins left.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Uttam has been one of India’s best players in the tournament and he is making a driving run down the right channel... looks for a PC, not given. India built well from the back there.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Possession from France now. India a bit shaky in the defence as France press high.
Q1, India 0-0 France: Plenty of possession early on from India. Good to see them start on the front foot, didn’t happen in the last two matches.
Q1, India 0-0 France: An early PC for India, won by Hundal. But the drag flick from Sanjay is saved brilliantly. Early pressure from the hosts.
PUSHBACK: India vs France for the bronze medal at the men’s junior hockey World Cup.
India have won gold (2) and silver (1) in the past, France won silver (1). Neither side have a bronze medal to show for. That will change tonight.
The previous match today (an absolute goal fest, Netherlands win a 10-goal thriller versus Belgium to end their FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2021 with a win) was started with a delay because of the rains in Odisha. We are ready to go on time here. National anthems time.
Group stage meeting: India 4-5 France (Pool B)
A Player of the Match performance from France captain Timothée Clément gave his team a sensational victory over title holders and hosts India, edging a nine-goal thriller. Clément and Benjamin Marque established a 2-0 lead inside the opening seven minutes, with India restoring parity through Uttam Singh and Sanjay before the end of a pulsating first quarter. Penalty corner goals either side of half time earned Clément a hat-trick and took the score to 4-2 before he produced a stunning stick save on his own goal-line from an India penalty corner. Corentin Sellier’s composed finish moved France closer to victory with 12 minutes to go before Sanjay’s second and third strikes of the match set up a dramatic finish. However, France held on to secure a famous win over India on home soil, giving coach Aymeric Bergamo a dream start to the world cup campaign.— GIH
4,30 pm: Their title defence might be over after a semifinal defeat but India have a chance to make it to the podium of the Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup as they take on France for the bronze medal.
India’s men’s Junior World Cup history: 2016 – 1st, 2013 – 10th, 2009 – 9th, 2005 – 4 h , 2001 – 1st, 1997 – 2nd, 1985 – 5th, 1982 – 5th, 1979 – 5th
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the bronze medal match at the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup in Odisha. Hosts and defending champions (for now) India take on France to battle for bronze medal. Germany and Argentina will compete in the final later in the evening. Match coverage starts at 430 pm IST.
Here’s a look at the starting XI for the Indians: