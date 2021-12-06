Indian skipper Virat Kohli hailed his “clinical” side after they hammered New Zealand by 372 runs to win the second Test on Monday and clinch the series 1-0.

Spinner Ashwin Ravichandran claimed a match tally of eight wickets – and 300th wicket on home soil – as India usurped the Black Caps as the world’s top-ranked Test side.

New Zealand, who started day four on 140/5 in their chase of an improbable 540, were all out for 167 before lunch in Mumbai.

It was tough on New Zealand’s Mumbai-born spinner Ajaz Patel, who had made history with 10 wickets in the first innings.

New Zealand, who doggedly hung on for a draw in the opening match of the two-Test series, were undone by their batting after Ajaz’s heroics.

They collapsed to 62 all out in their first innings and were never in the chase against India’s spin force.

Kohli, who returned to lead India after he stepped down as national T20 captain and took a short break, said: “To come back with a win is a great feeling, returning as the captain it was a clinical performance, something we’ve seen time and again.

“You want individuals to step up, and guys did that. Even the first Test match was good, this was better.”

Ajaz remained the lone performer for New Zealand, who became the World Test champions after beating India in the title clash in June.

His 14 wickets against India surpassed England fast bowler Ian Botham’s 13/106 in Mumbai in 1980.

“It’s a special occasion for me and my family. To be able to do that (10-for) is special,” Ajaz said after the match.

“I’m knackered but I’ll use my quarantine time to recover. It’s a different challenge to bowl back home. That’s the beauty of Test cricket, it’s about adapting your game plan and bowling accordingly.”

India batting averages Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 AR Patel 4 124 52 62.00 53.91 0 1 0 MA Agarwal 4 242 150 60.50 48.40 1 1 0 SS Iyer 4 202 105 50.50 58.55 1 1 0 Shubman Gill 4 144 52 36.00 59.50 0 1 0 WP Saha 4 102 61* 34.00 48.11 0 1 0 RA Jadeja 2 50 50 25.00 43.85 0 1 1 CA Pujara 4 95 47 23.75 42.60 0 0 1 R Ashwin 3 70 38 23.33 58.82 0 0 1 AM Rahane 2 39 35 19.50 50.00 0 0 0 V Kohli 2 36 36 18.00 40.90 0 0 1 Data courtesy ESPNcricinfo

India bowling averages Player Inns Overs Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 Mohammed Siraj 2 9.0 2 3 3/19 3/32 10.66 3.55 18.0 0 R Ashwin 4 103.0 33 14 4/8 8/42 11.35 1.54 44.1 0 J Yadav 2 16.0 4 5 4/49 5/62 12.40 3.87 19.2 0 AR Patel 4 74.1 23 9 5/62 6/85 15.66 1.90 49.4 1 RA Jadeja 2 61.0 20 5 4/40 5/97 19.40 1.59 73.2 0 UT Yadav 4 40.0 8 2 1/34 2/84 55.00 2.75 120.0 0 I Sharma 2 22.0 6 0 - - - 2.50 - 0 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand batting averages Player Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 0 TWM Latham 4 163 95 40.75 35.66 0 2 0 DJ Mitchell 2 68 60 34.00 66.01 0 1 0 WA Young 4 115 89 28.75 42.59 0 1 0 KS Williamson 2 42 24 21.00 23.86 0 0 0 R Ravindra 4 53 18* 17.66 29.60 0 0 0 HM Nicholls 4 54 44 13.50 34.83 0 0 0 KA Jamieson 4 45 23 11.25 31.03 0 0 1 WER Somerville 4 43 36 10.75 22.05 0 0 1 TA Blundell 4 23 13 5.75 14.19 0 0 1 LRPL Taylor 4 20 11 5.00 32.25 0 0 0 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

New Zealand bowling averages Player Inns Overs Mdns Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 AY Patel 4 120.0 25 17 10/119 14/225 22.05 3.12 42.3 1 1 TG Southee 4 84.4 16 8 5/69 8/144 27.25 2.57 63.5 1 0 KA Jamieson 4 60.2 17 6 3/40 6/131 30.33 3.01 60.3 0 0 R Ravindra 4 33.0 6 3 3/56 3/76 40.33 3.66 66.0 0 0 DJ Mitchell 1 5.0 3 0 - - - 1.80 - 0 0 WER Somerville 4 69.0 4 0 - - - 3.43 - 0 0 Courtesy ESPNcricinfo

