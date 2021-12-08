Off-spinner Sajid Khan claimed 4-86 and finished with a match haul of 12 wickets as Pakistan defied fading light to beat Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs and take the two-Test series 2-0 in Dhaka on Wednesday.

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan led Bangladesh’s middle order in a brave resistance but could not salvage a draw as the hosts’ last wicket fell just minutes before sunset in what turned out to be a stunning batting collapse over two innings in a match significantly affected by rain.

Shakib top-scored for Bangladesh with 63 off 130 balls and in the process made an all-round career double of 4,000 runs and 200 wickets, the quickest in history and beating a record long held by Ian Botham.

Bangladesh’s hopes were dashed when Pakistan skipper Babar Azam trapped Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the seventh wicket to end a crucial partnership with Shakib.

“I felt that I needed to bowl at that stage and really happy I got that wicket,” said Babar of his first ever Test wicket.

“Our batsmen and especially openers gave us a good start and our mindset was just to dominate despite the bad weather,” he added.

Pakistan picked up the 12 points at stake from the series to remain second on the World Test Championship standings.

Courtesy: ICC

Sajid, who took 8-42 in the first innings, broke through the defence of Shakib in the next over to bowl him out. He also took the final two wickets when the light started dimming, which prevented Pakistan’s fast bowlers from bowling at the tail-enders.

Mushfqur Rahim and Liton Das earlier scored 48 and 45 runs respectively for Bangladesh, but two wickets apiece from Hasan Ali and Shaheen Afridi held the side to 25-4 after Pakistan forced the follow-on.

Mushfiqur built decent partnerships with Liton and Shakib before he was run out on the stroke of tea.

“In the second innings we had an opportunity to play better than the first,” said Bangladesh captain Monimul Haque.

“Though some of our senior players played well, we couldn’t hang on.”

The hosts could only add another 11 runs to their first innings total after resuming with three wickets remaining to get dismissed for 87, their lowest score on home soil and 213 behind Pakistan.

Sajid struck in his first over of the morning to trap Taijul Islam leg before for a duck before Afridi bowled Khaled Ahmed for none in the next over.

Shakib Al Hasan was the last man dismissed in that innings when he holed out a catch to Azhar Ali at short cover off Sajid after making 33 runs, the highest in Bangladesh innings.

Only 63.2 overs of play were possible in the first three days because of rain and bad light.

Pakistan declared their first innings with 300-4.

Pakistan won the first Test in Chittagong by eight wickets.

They finished the tour unbeaten, having won the preceding three-match T20I series 3-0.

Here are some reactions to Pakistan’s thrilling win:

Phenominal effort from Pakistan in the limited time available in that 2nd test match. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) December 8, 2021

Babar Azam on the incredible win in Dhaka Test and his first Test wicket#BANvPAK #HarHaalMainCricket pic.twitter.com/2cGayPJIcK — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 8, 2021

Another special win came in difficult circumstances due to rain but hats off to the whole team on believing that we can do it in such a short time… well done all the bowlers specially @SajidKhan244 for his 12 wickets in the game.. #BANvPAK @TheRealPCBMedia @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ZsbQMxGya1 — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) December 8, 2021

What a performance from my pack, kept on believing till the end. Special mention to Sajid, he surely made it the one to remember for himself and team. Alhumdulillah. 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/lUrs9PlvlD — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) December 8, 2021

Memorable way to end the tour. What a match and what an amazing display of commitment from the whole team and especially @SajidKhan244 for his 12-fer. Masha'Allah. pic.twitter.com/P8bcGQuEQ8 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) December 8, 2021

Shakib led some fight but Pakistan held on, for the win. Superb final day. Bangladesh, despite their poor form, held on for a while. #BANvPAK — Mohammad Isam (@Isam84) December 8, 2021

TEST Cricket at its bloody best! WHAT A TURN AROUND FOR PAKISTAN! 3 days of rain and still managed to win the game by an innings.. this performance will surely go down as one of the memorable test wins.. #BANvPAK #Cricket pic.twitter.com/DghUJlVugx — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 8, 2021

(With AFP inputs)