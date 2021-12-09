Having made her international debuts across formats during India’s recent tour of Australia, Yastika Bhatia played a stellar knock in the final of the Senior Women’s Cricket One Day Challenger Trophy on Thursday to help India A defeat India D in Vijaywada.

Bhatia’s 86 off 102 balls was the highlight of the run-chase as the Sneh Rana-led India A side handed India D their first defeat of the mini tournament that was played between four sides at Mulapadu.

Pooja Vastrakar’s India D had won all three matches of the group stage and came into the final undefeated. Batting first, they made 219/8 – the same total they posted against India A in the final group stage match. But this time around, they couldn’t pull off the defence.

Vice captain Amanjot Kaur had a day to remember with her all-round display and senior India spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad was superb with her figures of 4/36 in 10 overs. But a target of 220 eventually proved to be tough to defend for India D as India A won the match by three wickets and 26 balls to spare. Despite the late wobble because of Gayakwad’s brilliance, Sushree Dibyadarshini hit the winning runs by hitting a six down the ground.

The senior Indian team head coach Ramesh Powar was in attendance for the final and he must have been impressed with what he saw from Bhatia, who took her time to get set but later went on to play some delightful shots in an innings that had 10 fours and a six.

Bhatia was declared the player of the match, as she finished the tournament like she started with 80-plus scores.

Also impressing for India A was CH Jhansi Lakshmi, who took up the burden of run-scoring when Bhatia took her time to settle. Lakshmi had struggled with scoring runs at a quick rate in the previous matches but posted a busy 70-ball 64. The partnership between Lakshmi and Bhatia after two early wickets made the run-chase eventually comprehensive for Rana’s side.

Gayakward picked up the wickets of Simran Dil Bahadur and Bhatia, but with no required rate pressure, India A eased home.

Earlier in the day, India D could not capitalise on a quickfire start provided the in-form S Meghana. Her dismissal for 44 followed by Vastrakar’s run-out long after meant that they had to slow down and rebuild. Disha Kasat (3 wickets) and wrist-spinner Maya Sonawane (2 wickets) were the key bowlers for India A. Kaur played a superb hand to finish unbeaten on 55 as India D managed to edge close to 220. In the end, it wasn’t sufficient.