After a less than ideal start to proceedings at the BWF World Championships, few more Indian shuttlers will be in first-round action in Huelva on Monday as the marquee badminton event enters day two.

With four matches featuring Indian shuttlers on Sunday, only one resulted in a win. Srikanth Kidambi made a solid start to his campaign against a tricky opponent in Pablo Abian and entered the second round where he faces another tricky opponent, Li Shi Feng of China. Li had good outings in the Thomas Cup recently defeating the likes of Kunlavut Vitidsarn and Kanta Tsuneyama and running Jonatan Christie close in the final.

BWF World C’ships: Kidambi Srikanth is the only Indian winner on Day 1

On day two, there are four more first-round matches for Indian shuttlers with former top 10 player HS Prannoy headlining the list. He has a tough ask against eighth seed Ng Ka Long Angus from Hong Kong. The current world No 9 has a healthy 4-1 record against Prannoy but they have not faced each other on the tour since 2018. The match will be the last one for the day but on court 3, hence won’t be telecast.

Also in action in men’s doubles are MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila who have been playing well on tour without the results to show for it. They take on world No 45 Daniel Lundgaard Mathias Thyrri from Denmark in their opening round fixture. It is the penultimate match on Court 2.

Earlier in the first session on the court, Arun George and Sanyam Shukla will face a tough task against China’s Zhang Nan and Ou Xuan Yi. The second match of the day on court 2 will feature Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan in the mixed doubles, taking on Thyrri and Mai Surrow from Denmark, the world No 56 ranked pair.

Also in mixed doubles, Utkarsh Aron and Karishma Wadkar will face Germany’s Patrick Scheil and Franziska Volkmann. That match will be on court 3.

Lakshya Sen got a walkover in the first round and he joined PV Sindhu, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty (who had received byes as seeded entries) in the second round.