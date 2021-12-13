BWF World Championships, day 2 live updates: HS Prannoy headlines Indian action
Follow live updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships in Huelva, Spain.
Live updates
Men’s doubles, round of 64 IND vs CHN 8-11: The Chinese are keeping the points short and sweet, Zhang showing his class a couple of times. The Indians have not let them get away yet.
Men’s singles: Ninth seed Kanta Tsuneyama avoids a big upset.
Men’s doubles, round of 64 IND vs CHN 7-4: Good little start for the Indians. They are at level pegging initially at 3-3. But the Chinese are starting to pull away at 7-4.
Men’s doubles, round of 64 IND vs CHN: Arun and Sanyam have been just outside top 50 in the past, they have shown promise as a pairing but this is a huge test for them. The Indians to serve.
Men’s doubles action coming up. India vs China. OU Xuan Yi and ZHANG Nan vs Arun GEORGE and Sanyam SHUKLA. A tough test awaits the Indians. Zhang, 31, is a former World No 2 with Liu Cheng and is a decorated doubles star. Multiple Olympic and Worlds champion.
An interview with Satwiksairaj Rankireddy coming up shortly on Scroll.in: “It’s always challenging to improve. I think we need to improve a lot mentally, we need to perform more consistently. We have to win tournaments, not just play good matches. That’s what makes you a top player, and I want to be in the top five. Personally, I feel it’s all about your mentality. On court, we’re always on top but it’s about training well, handling our body, handling our mind, focusing on the match... we need to improve on these things. After the Olympics, we have learnt about the things we need to improve on. Trying to play at our 100%, we need to work on that.”
3.30 pm: The first three matches on court two have taken a combined total of 88 minutes. Some quickfire games so far today. From India’s point of view, next match is one match away on Court 2. OU Xuan Yi and ZHANG Nan of China vs Arun GEORGE and Sanyam SHUKLA
Srikanth Kidambi’s reaction to the win yesterday:
“I am quite happy, always good to start well, Srikanth said in the mixed zone later. “Pablo is someone who has the potential to trouble any player. If you actually saw him play at the German Open [Hylo Open] he played really well in a close match against Lee Zii Jia. And even when I played him at the World Championships a few years it was a close one. Quite happy with the way I played and looking forward to the next round.”
Read: I just want to train and train and train, and get better: Kidambi Srikanth
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 8-21, 4-11: This is who the two games panned out.
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 8-21, 4-11: Emphatic as it gets. Straight forward defeat for the Indian pairing of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad. Denmark’s Mai Surrow and Mathias Thyrri convincing winners.
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 8-21, 2-11: Surrow and Thyrri and in a hurry. Thyrri will have to return for men’s doubles later, so this is good for him.
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 8-21: First game goes to the Danes 21-8. Led all the way through.
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 4-11: The Danes have made it look easy and the Indian pair look out of their depth here. Lots of errors by Dewangan and Prasad so far.
Mixed doubles, Ind vs Den 0-4: It won’t be easy for the Indian pair considering their ranking and the Danes have jumped to a 4-0 lead in the early going.
2.19 pm: The first round of matches on all three courts are now over. That means it is time for the mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad to take on Denmark’s Mai Surrow and Mathias Thyrri on Court 2.
2.18 pm: An easy win for Daren Liew, a former top-10 player, over Misha Zilberman from Israel on Court 2. The Malaysian wins 21-14, 21-14. Nice symmetry.
ICYMI, here’s how day one panned out for Indian shuttlers:
Badminton World C’ships as it happened: Srikanth advances, Sai Praneeth knocked out in first round
1.39 pm: The second match on court two will be the first match featuring Indians today. The mixed doubles pair of Juhi Dewangan and Venkat Gaurav Prasad will be up against Denmark’s Mai Surrow and Mathias Thyrri.
India’s schedule for day two:
Hello and welcome to live updates from day two of the Badminton World Championships in Huelva, Spain.
(Screenshots courtesy Tournament Software and Disney+Hotstar)