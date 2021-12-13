Manchester United were pitted against Paris Saint-Germain as the Uefa Champions League 2021-22 round of 16 draws were announced on Monday. The matchup will see Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, among two of the greatest footballers of all time, go head-to-head once again.

Reigning UCL champions Chelsea, who managed to finish only second in their group, avoided a marquee name on paper. They were drawn against French club Lille, while Manchester City, who finished runners-up last season, are set to take on Spanish club Villarreal.

Here’s the UCL 2021-22 round of 16 draw:

Benfica vs Real Madrid Villarreal vs Manchester City Atletico Madrid vs Bayern Munich Salzburg vs Liverpool Inter Milan vs Ajax Sporting CP vs Juventus Chelsea vs Lille Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

The first legs of the round of 16 are scheduled to be played on February 15, 16, 22 and 23, with the return legs on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

