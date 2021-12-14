Hyderabad FC zoomed to second on the points table with a commanding 5-1 win over NorthEast United FC in a Hero Indian Super League 2021-22 fixture at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Chinglensana Singh (12’) opened the scoring while a brace from Bartholomew Ogbeche (27’, 78’) sunk one of his former clubs. Substitutes Aniket Jadhav (90’) and Javier Siverio (90+3’) joined the party late. Laldanmawia Ralte (43’), a Hyderabad FC player himself until this summer, scored for the Highlanders.

Hyderabad FC with 10 points, trail leaders Mumbai City by just 2 points. NorthEast faced their fourth defeat in six games, leaving them 10th on the table with just 4 points.