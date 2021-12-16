Mumbai City FC rode on Rahul Bheke’s second-half goal to consolidate their lead at the top of the table and end Chennaiyin FC’s unbeaten run in a Hero Indian Super League game at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Wednesday.

Bheke scored the winner in the 86th minute, making the most of a Vishal Kaith error as the goalkeeper bottled up after Ahmed Jahouh set Bheke up from a free kick.

Courtesy of the result, Mumbai now have 15 points from six matches. Chennaiyin, meanwhile, dropped to fifth with eight points from five matches.