BWF World Championships, day 5 live updates: Sindhu, Srikanth and Co in round of 16 action
All the live updates from Day 5 of the badminton World Championships.
Live updates
Right off the gates, a big match coming up. Sixth seed and defending champion PV Sindhu vs ninth seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. Sindhu has never lost before the quarterfinal stages at the Worlds. Can she keep that run going? It will be a tough test.
ICYMI yesterday: A wonderful 65-shot rally. Doubles badminton at its best.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 5 of the BWF World Championships. There are six Indian matches to look forward to on what promises to be a pretty busy day.
Sindhu’s title defence faces a stern test from the in-form Pornpawee Chochuwong when the round of 16 action begins in Huelva on Thursday.
Srikanth Kidambi is now a marked man in the top half of the men’s singles draw where he is the only seeded player remaining. He will be taking on China’s Lu Guang Zu.
Also in action are HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen and the doubles pairs – Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty
Here’s India’s schedule for the day:
(Screenshots in the blog courtesy Tournament Software and Disney+Hotstar)