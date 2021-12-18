BWF World C’ships, semifinals live: Tai Tzu Ying seeks first final, K Srikanth vs Lakshya Sen later
All updates from Day 7 of the badminton World Championships.
Live updates
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 7-15 He Bing Jiao [8]: He Bing Jiao is finding the lines with precision, pushing pace at the net... this is the end He chose to finish from, the commentators remind us. This is not over et.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17, 5-11 He Bing Jiao [8]: The Chinese shuttler didn’t really play that badly in the first game... and now she has a strong lead in the second.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 21-17 He Bing Jiao [8]: Tai Tzu Ying started the opening game with her racket, finished it with her magic wand. It was a streaky start to the opening game but after the mid-game interval, TTY starts producing moments of sheer magic and takes the first game. One game away from her Worlds first final.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 10-11 He Bing Jiao [8]: TTY raced off the blocks 5-0, He Bing Jiao responded with 8 straight points... and it is the Chinese leading 11-10 at the break. Proper chess match this. TTY’s high-risk, high-reward is more risk than reward right now
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 6-9 He Bing Jiao [8]: The run of points finally end at 8 for He but TTY gives the serve right back. She is struggling for her length from the far side.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 5-5 He Bing Jiao [8]: Five points each to start off... brilliant chess match already.
Women’s singles, [1] Tai Tzu Ying 5-0 He Bing Jiao [8]: First up, a cracking women’s singles contest on the cards. Can Tai Tzu Ying enter the final at Worlds for the first time? She assured a first ever medal at the tournament yesterday defeating P Sindhu. TTY has raced ahead to a good start!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the BWF World Championships. It is semi-finals day!
Srikanth Kidambi and Lakshya Sen are the last two Indians standing at the tournament and their semi-final is the eighth match of the day (session starts nowb at 2.30 pm IST, so give or take around seven hours from then). Friday was another interesting day of badminton even if it started on a disappointing note for Indian fans with PV Sindhu bowing out and ended with HS Prannoy going down fighting against the red-hot Loh Kean Yew.
While we build up to the all-Indian final later on, there are plenty of exciting matches coming up. Starting with Tai Tzu Ying vs He Bingjiao.
