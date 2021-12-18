The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa.

KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury. The selectors could have gone back to the experienced Ajinkya Rahane but they have elected to go with the 29-year-old who has captained the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Rahul has been around for a long time and this will be a good opportunity for him to impress the team management by responding to the responsibility in the right manner.

India’s Test series begins with the first Test on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Md. Siraj