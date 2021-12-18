KL Rahul has been named as India’s Test vice-captain for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa by the All-India Senior selection committee on Saturday.

KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury. The selectors could have gone back to the experienced Ajinkya Rahane but they have elected to go with the 29-year-old who has captained the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Even though he has been in an out of the Test side, Rahul has been around for a long time and this will be a good opportunity for him to impress the team management by responding to the responsibility in the right manner. He had a good Test series in England alongside Rohit at the top of the order and India will be hoping he carries on that sort of form in his senior partner’s absence.

India’s Test series begins with the first Test on December 26.

India’s Test squad: Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Priyank Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

Rohit, who has replaced Virat Kohli as the national limited-overs skipper, was earlier named vice-captain of the Test squad scheduled to begin the postponed series on December 26 in Centurion.

BCCI had Rohit “sustained a left hamstring injury” during his training session in Mumbai. The opener is now in NCA undergoing rehab.

Uncapped opener Priyank Panchal, who recently led India A in a Test series in South Africa, will replace Rohit in the Test team led by Kohli.

Rohit was also named new ODI skipper as he completed the white-ball captaincy takeover from Kohli who stood down from the T20 job and then removed from the 50-over format leadership.