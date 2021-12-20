Kerala Blasters gave 10-man Mumbai City FC a taste of their own medicine with a comprehensive 3-0 win in the Hero Indian Super League at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Sahal Abdul Samad (27th), Alvaro Vazquez (47th) and Jorge Pereyra Diaz (51st, penalty) got on the scoresheet for Kerala who moved to fifth in the points table with nine points from six games.

Mumbai remained top of the heap but the result means Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC can now close the gap on the reigning champions. Mourtada Fall was given the marching orders in the second half to make matters worse for the Islanders.

