The Ashes Watch: After rarely putting a foot wrong for 206 balls, Jos Buttler gets out hit wicket in Adelaide Jos Buttler delayed the inevitable with a gritty innings in the second Ashes Test but was out in the most unfortunate manner possible. Scroll Staff 40 minutes ago Updated 36 minutes ago Jhye Richardson (R) of Australia celebrates his wicket of England's batsman Jos Buttler (2nd R) with teammates on the last day of the second cricket Test match of the Ashes series between Australia and England at Adelaide Oval on December 20, 2021, in Adelaide. | AFP What a way to end an epic innings! 😲That's the first time Buttler has been dismissed hit wicket in his 193-innings first class career #Ashes pic.twitter.com/nRP09djjay— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 20, 2021 Ashes, second Test day five: Buttler offers resistance but Australia complete big win to lead 2-0