Juan Ferrando got off to a winning start as ATK Mohun Bagan coach but only just as his side scraped past a spirited NorthEast United FC 3-2 in a thrilling Indian Super League game at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda on Tuesday.

Ferrando jumped ship from FC Goa to ATKMB after the Mariners let go of Antonio Lopez Habas in a dramatic turn of events over the last week. Clad in ATKMB travel polo, Ferrando looked unfazed by the noise around him and went about his job but was rocked early on as VP Suhair gave NorhEast United the lead in the 2nd minute.

Hugo Boumous (53rd, 76th) scored a brace after Liston Colaco (45th) equalised for ATKMB but Mashoor Shereef (87th) got the Highlanders in the game late on. In the end, the Kolkata side held firm and recorded their first win in four matches. ATKMB now have 11 points from seven games. NorthEast United remain in ninth spot with seven points from eight matches.