Kerala Blasters FC jumped to third place in the Hero Indian Super League table with a convincing 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan stadium in Vasco, Goa on Wednesday.

The Blasters recorded back-to-back wins in the Hero ISL for the first time since January 2020 as they dominated the match, not allowing Chennaiyin FC to have a single shot on target.

Pereyra Diaz (9’) opened the scoring with an early goal before Sahal Abdul Samad (38’) scored for the second game running to make it 2-0. Eventually, Adrian Luna (79’) added a third for the Blasters to complete a big win in the southern derby.

With the defeat, Chennaiyin FC dropped to sixth place in the table. Bandovic’s men face Bengaluru FC next on December 30 in another southern derby.

The Blasters are back in action on Sunday when they take on second-placed Jamshedpur FC.

Play

Play